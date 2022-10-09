Ukrainian intelligence: Putin again tries to drag Belarus into open war against Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin frequently meets with Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko and tries to convince him to join Russia in its war against Ukraine, said Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

Lukashenko's regime is a co-belligerent in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, having facilitated the transit of Russian troops and military vehicles, and the country is continued to be used as a launchpad for Russian rockets against Ukraine.

According to Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Belarus now prepares to receive up to 20,000 Russian troops to replenish the units already stationed in the county. As of Oct. 9, six Belarusian battalions (about 6,000 men) have been stationed near the border with Ukraine.

On Oct. 4, Lukashenko accused Ukraine of amassing 15,000 troops along the country's border with Belarus, calling the move a "provocation."

Putin already tried to drag Belarus into an open war against Ukraine in March after Russia staged air attacks on Belarus and blamed Ukraine for them.

