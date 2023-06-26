Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine awards $3 million in funding to tech developers working to counter Russian drone attacks

by Haley Zehrung June 27, 2023 2:23 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Infrastructure Ministry announced on Facebook on June 26 that it would provide $1 million each in funding to three separate Ukrainian companies to manufacture and scale up mechanisms to defend against Russian aerial attacks.

The ministry wrote that over 200 developers, engineers, and cyber specialists met over the weekend at the "Anti-Shahed Drone Hackathon" to create and present new systems and technologies for the detection, tracking and destruction of drones.

The three companies were chosen from hackathon participants who presented the most comprehensive and compelling plans. They will receive the $1 million in funding to refine and implement their projects.

Ukraine is bombarded with Russian drone attacks on a daily basis. Many of these attacks are conducted by Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 drones, sometimes referred to as kamikaze drones.

According to Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov, Russia launched at least 400 Shahed drones at Ukraine in May alone. In total, at least 1,200 attack drones have been launched at Ukraine since last September, he said.

Air defense has consistently been a weak spot for the Ukrainian military and is one of the main areas that Ukraine calls on international allies for support. While Western-supplied air defense systems, such as the U.S.-made Patriot, have helped Ukraine to protect its skies, the support is still not enough.

The U.S. and its NATO allies are also struggling to provide Ukraine with what it needs as many of its own ground-based air defense systems were deactivated after the end of the Cold War, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Ukrainian government's new initiative demonstrates a concentrated development of domestic defense and less reliance on foreign allies in protecting Ukraine from the skies.

"Our task is to maximize support for developers, create conditions for mass production of alternative systems against Iranian Shahed drones," Kubrakov said.

Russia comes to the brink of civil war: How we got here and what it means
Visually, the scene was a familiar one. Russian armored vehicles emblazoned with the Z logo in the central streets of a once peaceful city, masked soldiers standing at key intersections, and confrontational conversations with bemused local civilians. But this wasn’t a Ukrainian city in the first da…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Haley Zehrung
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.