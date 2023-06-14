General Staff: Russia launches 37 airstrikes in past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 37 airstrikes and 32 rocket attacks over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 14.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces used six Kh-22 missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles and 10 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

On the front line, the heaviest concentrations of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to be in the areas near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka. There were 39 front-line clashes over the past 24 hours, the General Staff wrote.

Ukrainian forces conducted 12 airstrikes on concentrated areas of Russian military personnel.

Ukraine's missiles and artillery units hit 11 concentrated areas of Russian military personnel, one anti-aircraft missile complex, and three electronic warfare stations, the General Staff added.