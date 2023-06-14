Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
General Staff: Russia launches 37 airstrikes in past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 14, 2023 8:34 PM
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 37 airstrikes and 32 rocket attacks over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on June 14.

According to the General Staff, Russian forces used six Kh-22 missiles, four Kalibr cruise missiles and 10 Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones.

On the front line, the heaviest concentrations of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces continue to be in the areas near Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka. There were 39 front-line clashes over the past 24 hours, the General Staff wrote.

Ukrainian forces conducted 12 airstrikes on concentrated areas of Russian military personnel.

Ukraine's missiles and artillery units hit 11 concentrated areas of Russian military personnel, one anti-aircraft missile complex, and three electronic warfare stations, the General Staff added.

Ukraine makes gains 1 week into counteroffensive but decisive battle yet to begin
Ukraine’s large-scale counteroffensive, anticipated for months, spearheaded by new Western tanks and armored vehicles, has finally begun. No longer limited to shaping operations or localized counterattacks, evidence shows the beginning of major Ukrainian offensive pushes to break through fortified…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
