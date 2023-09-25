Ukrainian forces down 19 Shahed drones over southern oblasts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched 19 Shahed-136/131 attack drones overnight on Sept. 25 targeted against Odesa Oblast, as well as two Onyx supersonic missiles, according to Ukrainian military. There were also at least 12 Kalibr missiles launched against other Ukrainian regions.

At least 19 Shahed drones and 11 Kalibr cruise missiles were downed by Ukraine's air defense mostly over Odesa Oblast.

Odesa seaport building sustained significant damage, according to the Ukrainian military, and a fire broke out in the building of a nearby hotel, which has not been functioning for several years.

Onyx missiles also destroyed grain storage facilities. No further details were provided at the time of the publication.

One civilian was wounded by shrapnel in Odesa, regional Governor Oleh Kiper reported on his official Telegram channel. The woman is being treated at a local hospital.

One private residence in Odesa city suburbs was damaged after debris caused a fire in the early hours of Sept. 25. Firefighters have put out the fire, according to Kiper.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast governor reported that some Shahed drones launched at Ukraine overnight were shot down over Kryvyi Rih. Falling debris caused a fire at an industrial facility, Serhii Lysak said, without specifying how many drones were downed over the city.

The remaining Kalibr missile was downed over Mykolaiv Oblast, according to Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor, who didn't report any damages or casualties.