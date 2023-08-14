Commander: Ukrainian forces destroy Russian military equipment, kill 99 combatants at southern front

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops destroyed 34 units of Russian military equipment and killed nearly 100 soldiers in combat operations on Aug. 14, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported via Telegram.

Tarnavskyi commands Ukrainian units on the southern front line, also known as the Tavria sector.

According to Tarnavskyi's report, Ukrainian artillery units killed 99 combatants and injured 190 others. They also took 12 prisoners, amounting to a total of 301 Russian losses.

In addition, Ukrainian forces demolished Russian military equipment, including five tanks and eight armored personnel carriers.

Tarnavskyi also said that Tavria troops destroyed three Russian ammunition depots as part of the day's operations.

Destroying Russian military equipment and eroding supplies is a key strategy of Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, where territorial advances are slowed by dense minefields and deep lines of Russian defense, particularly in the south.