Tavria troops destroy 9 ammunition depots, demolish Russian military equipment

Ukrainian forces in the Tavria Group made gains on the southern front line, destroying nine ammunition depots and wrecking military equipment in Russian-occupied territory on July 14, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi reported on Telegram.

"The defense forces are systematically driving the enemy from their positions," Tarnavskyi said.

Tavria artillery units carried out 1,117 firing missions on July 14, Tarnavskyi said. Over the course of the day, Ukrainian defense forces killed or wounded what amounted to "over a company" of Russian fighters.

The troops also destroyed nine ammunition depots and 33 units of Russian military equipment, including two armored personnel carriers, a Strela anti-aircraft missile system, and several UAVs.

The Tavria Operational and Strategic Group leads Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south under the command of General Tarnavskyi. Occupying Russian forces there hold strong defensive positions fortified by minefields, slowing the advance of Ukrainian troops.