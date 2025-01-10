Ukrainian forces defending Kurakhove thermal power plant amid intense fighting in Donetsk Oblast, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops are holding defensive lines at the Kurakhove thermal power plant despite fierce fighting in the sector, Khortytsia group of forces spokesperson Viktor Trehubov said on national television on Jan. 10.

"Now the Russians are trying to attack in the area of Dachne, and drive Ukrainian forces out of Kurakhove. Ukrainian forces are holding the thermal power plant and inflicting all the damage they can on the enemy," Trehubov said.

Kurakhove has become one of the focal points of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast over the past few months, turning the town into one of the hottest sectors of the front.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Jan. 6 that its forces had fully captured Kurakhove in, a statement not confirmed at the time by Ukraine.

On Jan. 7, a military spokesperson said Ukrainian forces continue to hold positions in the western outskirts of Kurakhove and the power plant, but the situation in the town is "difficult."

The town lies over 20 kilometers (over 10 miles) north of Russian-occupied Vuhledar and over 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) south of the key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

The estimated Russian advance in the Kurakhove sector of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Jan. 10, 2025, according to the DeepState monitoring group. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

Ukrainian troops are destroying large amounts of Russian military equipment in the Kurakhove sector, Trehubov added.

Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 29 Russian attacks in the Kurakhove sector near Sribne, Andriivka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove, and Dachne over the past day, the General Staff reported earlier in the day.

Following the capture of Mariinka in early 2024, the Russian army intensified its advance toward Kurakhove. Street fighting is currently taking place in the town.

Russian forces had earlier blown up the dam of the Kurakhove Reservoir, a hydraulic structure near the village of Stari Terny in the Kurakhove community.

The thermal power plant in Kurakhove, for which the damaged reservoir was created, is not operating. The industrial facility has now become a fortification, and the scene of intense urban fighting in Kurakhove.

If taken, Kurakhove would be the first significant town to fall into Russian hands in 2025 after Russia took Avdiivka and Vuhledar last year.

Moscow's troops are also focusing their efforts on Pokrovsk, an important logistics hub, as part of their overall goal to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast.