News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast
Edit post

Russia claims to capture Kurakhove, Ukraine says fighting ongoing in the sector

by Martin Fornusek January 6, 2025 11:41 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers prepare the BM-21 artillery in their fighting position, after several firings, in the direction of Kurakhove, Ukraine, Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 4, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Jan. 6 that its forces had fully captured Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, a statement not confirmed by Ukraine.

Ukraine's Khortytsia group of forces reported on Jan. 6 that battles are ongoing in the Kurakhove sector as Russia "conducts assault operations in the urban area of Kurakhove in the direction of Petropavlivka and Dachne."

The reports come amid heavy Russian offensive operations in Donetsk Oblast that took a long-unseen pace in the fall of 2024.

"Measures are underway to identify and destroy Russian assault groups trying to infiltrate our battle formations," the Khortytsia group said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Russian forces have focused their effort at Kurakhove in southwestern Donetsk Oblast over the past few months, turning it into one of the hottest sectors of the front. The town lies over 20 kilometers (over 10 miles) north of Russian-occupied Vuhledar and over 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) south of the key front-line town of Pokrovsk.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said on Jan. 6 that over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled 27 ground assaults near Kurakhove, Petropavlivka, Dachne, and Slovianka.

The Ukrainian monitoring group DeepState shows Kurakhove almost completely in Russian hands, with Moscow's forces apparently advancing west toward Dachne.

If confirmed, this would make Kurakhove the first major town to fall into Russian hands in 2025 after capturing Avdiivka and Vuhledar last year. Moscow's troops now focus their efforts at Pokrovsk, an important logistics hub, as part of their overall goal to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast.

The estimated Russian advance in the Kurakhove sector of Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, as of Jan. 5, 2025, according to the DeepState monitoring group. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)
Ukraine launches new offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, mixed reports surface on outcome
Ukrainian troops attacked Russian forces in several directions in Kursk Oblast, Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s counter-disinformation center, claimed on Jan. 5. Reports by Russian pro-war Telegram channels have echoed the statement, saying that a new Kyiv offensive is underway.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

7:53 AM

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau expected to announce resignation in coming days, media reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce his resignation as leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on or before Jan. 8, Canada's Globe and Mail reported on Jan. 5, citing three unnamed sources. It remains unclear if Trudeau will remain as prime minister on an interim basis as a new Liberal Party leader is selected, or whether he will step down immediately.
