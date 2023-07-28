Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive operations in at least 3 directions

by Olena Goncharova July 28, 2023 5:34 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's air strike on Orikihiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, on July 9, 2023. ( Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations along the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border and advanced on July 27, the Institute for the Study of War said in its latest update.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted footage showing that Ukrainian forces liberated Staromaiorske, located some nine kilometers south of Velyka Novosilka in western Donetsk Oblast following heavy fighting in the area.

Geolocated footage published on July 26 indicates that Ukrainian forces also made marginal advances north of Klishchiivka (seven kilometers southwest of Bakhmut). The footage also suggests that Ukrainian forces made additional advances east of Robotyne (located 10 kilometers south of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast) during offensive operations on July 26.

The ISW noted that that Ukrainian forces have likely advanced further in western Zaporizhia Oblast than the institute has been able to visually confirm so far.

Geolocated footage published on July 27 shows that a single Ukrainian armored vehicle reached Russian anti-tank positions northwest of Verbove (17 kilometers southeast of Orikhiv), roughly 3.5 kilometers beyond ISW’s currently assessed front line.

"The fact that this lone Ukrainian vehicle advanced so far towards Russian defensive lines apparently without suffering Russian fire suggests that Ukrainian forces may have made advances in the surrounding area southeast of Orikhiv of which ISW has not yet observed visual confirmation," reads the report.

Author: Olena Goncharova
