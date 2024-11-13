Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, Antony Blinken, Brussels
Edit post

Ukrainian FM meets Blinken in Brussels as new US administration looms

by Boldizsar Gyori and Kateryna Hodunova November 13, 2024 4:33 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels on Nov. 13 for bilateral talks. (Ukrainian Foreign Ministry/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels on Nov. 13 for bilateral talks.

The officials met after the U.S. administration pledged to ramp up support before President Joe Biden leaves the White House on Jan. 20, 2025.

Blinken said in Brussels before meeting Sybiha that the Biden administration plans to increase U.S. military assistance to Ukraine in the final months of its term to give as much support to Ukraine as possible before Donald Trump takes office.

During the meeting, Blinken and Sybiha discussed further U.S. security assistance for Ukraine, including "artillery, air defense, armored vehicles, and other needed capabilities and munitions."

The counterparts also discussed the involvement of the North Korean troops in Russia's war and the escalation of the situation on the battlefield.

"The Secretary underscored the United States' support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's aggression and continues on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership," the U.S. State Department's statement read.

Western countries also seek to "Trump-proof" their support for Kyiv. One such effort reportedly includes U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer pressuring Biden to permit Ukraine to strike with Western-supplied long-range weapons deep into Russian territory, as well as releasing $20 billion in aid.

The urgency is fueled by the ambiguity of Trump’s plans for Ukraine as he did not elaborate on his plans but vowed to end the war "24 hours" after winning the election, leaving analysts and capitals all over the world guessing.

In a phone call shortly after his victory, Trump allegedly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the war, but the Kremlin later flat-out denied that the call took place.

Trump stuns officials after naming Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary
President-elect Donald Trump has named Fox News host and veteran Pete Hegseth as the incoming U.S. Defense Secretary, Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Nov. 12. If confirmed by Congress, Hegseth will replace current Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin following Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, 202…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Boldizsar Gyori, Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:00 AM

US says North Korean troops join combat alongside Russia.

"Today I can confirm that over 10,000 (North Korean) soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia, and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces," spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.