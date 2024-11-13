Ukrainian FM meets Blinken in Brussels as new US administration looms

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels on Nov. 13 for bilateral talks.

The officials met after the U.S. administration pledged to ramp up support before President Joe Biden leaves the White House on Jan. 20, 2025.

Blinken said in Brussels before meeting Sybiha that the Biden administration plans to increase U.S. military assistance to Ukraine in the final months of its term to give as much support to Ukraine as possible before Donald Trump takes office.

During the meeting, Blinken and Sybiha discussed further U.S. security assistance for Ukraine, including "artillery, air defense, armored vehicles, and other needed capabilities and munitions."

The counterparts also discussed the involvement of the North Korean troops in Russia's war and the escalation of the situation on the battlefield.

"The Secretary underscored the United States' support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia's aggression and continues on its irreversible path to full Euro-Atlantic integration, including NATO membership," the U.S. State Department's statement read.

Western countries also seek to "Trump-proof" their support for Kyiv. One such effort reportedly includes U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer pressuring Biden to permit Ukraine to strike with Western-supplied long-range weapons deep into Russian territory, as well as releasing $20 billion in aid.

The urgency is fueled by the ambiguity of Trump’s plans for Ukraine as he did not elaborate on his plans but vowed to end the war "24 hours" after winning the election, leaving analysts and capitals all over the world guessing.

In a phone call shortly after his victory, Trump allegedly warned Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the war, but the Kremlin later flat-out denied that the call took place.