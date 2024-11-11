Skip to content
'Pure fiction' — Kremlin denies Putin and Trump discussed Ukraine by phone after election victory

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 11, 2024 11:56 AM 2 min read
Then-US President Donald Trump (R) attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019 (Brendan Smialowski / AFP) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kremlin has denied reports that President-elect Donald Trump spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on Nov. 7, branding the claim " pure fiction."

The Washington Post (WP) citing sources familiar with the matter, reported on Nov. 10 that the call took place, claiming Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine, and highlighted Washington’s significant military presence in Europe.

Trump and Putin also discussed the importance of peace in Europe, with Trump expressing interest in continuing conversations aimed at "the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon," according to several sources.

Speaking on Nov. 11, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed the reports.

"This is the most vivid example of the quality of the information that is now published, sometimes even in fairly respected publications," he told Interfax.

"This is completely untrue. This is pure fiction, this is just false information."

WP had also reported that Ukraine had been informed about the call before it took place, a claim denied by Kyiv.

"Reports that the Ukrainian side was informed in advance of the alleged call are false. Subsequently, Ukraine could not have endorsed or opposed the call," foreign ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi told Reuters on Nov. 11.

The alleged call took place amid widespread uncertainty about Trump’s approach to realigning U.S. relationships with global allies and adversaries after his election victory on Nov. 5.

On Nov. 7, Trump told NBC he had spoken with about 70 world leaders since winning the election, including President Volodymyr Zelensky, with Elon Musk joining that call.

Throughout his campaign, Trump pledged to bring an immediate end to the war in Ukraine but has not elaborated on specific plans.

Before Trump begins, Biden has 6 weeks left to help Ukraine — here’s what he could do
U.S. President Joe Biden this week became a “lame duck,” entering the period between White House administrations traditionally seen as one of waning influence, increasing irrelevance, and menial administrative preparation for the successor. But it can also be a period of opportunity — relatively un…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Most popular

News Feed

6:15 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike in Mykolaiv kills 5, injures 1.

Four people were killed and one 45-year-old woman was hospitalized following the attack, Governor Vitalii Kim said. Search and rescue operations have reportedly been completed.
2:20 PM

Ukraine launches largest drone attack on Moscow.

Russian air defense shot down 70 Ukrainian drones, including 34 in Moscow Oblast, in Ukraine’s largest drone attack on the Russian capital, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 10.
4:34 AM

EU preparing 15th sanctions package against Russia, targeting foreign-made parts.

"We have to strengthen anti-sanctions circumvention measures because Russia cannot produce (weaponry) without imported parts, chips and other components," the EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said at a news conference in Kyiv. "We should use sanctions to isolate Russia's industrial capabilities from imports from other countries."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.