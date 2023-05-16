Ukrainian flag raised over NATO cyber defense headquarters

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian flag was raised at NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence in Tallinn, the Foreign Ministry reported on May 16.

The raising of the flag marks Ukraine's "official accession" into the Cooperative Cyber Defense Center of Excellence, according to the ministry.

The mission of the CCDCOE "is to support our member nations and NATO with unique interdisciplinary expertise in the field of cyber defense research, training, and exercises covering the focus areas of technology, strategy, operations, and law."

Ukraine's path to joining the military alliance itself remains longer.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized in an interview on May 15 that Ukraine's victory against Russia will be the starting point to move forward with NATO membership.

"It is only if Ukraine prevails as a sovereign independent nation in Europe that there is any meaning in discussing when and how Ukraine can become a member of the (NATO military) alliance," Stoltenberg said.

The upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius this July will likely include a multi-year program concerning how the military alliance can help Ukraine "transition from Soviet-era standards, doctrines, and equipment," which will also help in its accession process, according to Stoltenberg.