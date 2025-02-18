Ukrainian draft officer injured during violent attack in Lviv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian draft officer was injured in a violently attack on Feb. 17 in the city of Zhovkva in Lviv Oblast while escorting two mobilized individuals to a medical evaluation.

The unnamed officer was attacked around 11:45 a.m. local time by two unidentified individuals. The officer suffered lacerations after being cut by an unknown sharp object, the Lviv Oblast Territorial Recruitment Center said.

The suspects in the case fled the scene and is currently at large. No information was immediately available as to the status of the injured officer.

Investigators, who opened a criminal investigation into the matter, believe that the likely motive was to help one of the escorted conscripts escape the draft officer.

The incident follows a series of recent attacks against military enlistment officers. Last week, a Ukrainian Armed Forces service member was injured in a violent attack at a military enlistment office in Kharkiv on Feb. 12.

In another recent incident, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) revealed that Russia recruited the perpetrator of an explosion at a draft office in Rivne on Feb. 1 that injured eight service members and killed the suspected bomber.

A separate attack on Jan. 31 saw a draft officer shot dead in Poltava Oblast, with the perpetrator detained soon after.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, condemned the recent attacks and called for a full investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

Kyiv faces challenges in mobilizing troops amid battlefield losses and the need to rotate soldiers who have been on the front lines since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.











