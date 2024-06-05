Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Cyberattack, Ukraine's military intelligence, Cybersecurity
Edit post

Ukrainian cyberattack 'paralyzed' work of Russian ministries, companies, source said

by Martin Fornusek June 5, 2024 2:26 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's IT Army targeted Russian airports last week in a major cyberattack. (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) was behind a large-scale DDoS attack that "paralyzed" the work of several Russian ministries and companies, a source in the agency told the Kyiv Independent on June 5.

Roskomnadzor, Russia's state communications regulator, said on June 3 that several government websites had been rendered "partially inaccessible," allegedly due to the failure of "sections of the main communications network."

The source told the Kyiv Independent that the failure was, in fact, caused by the cyberattack.

Ukrainska Pravda (UP) reported that according to its undisclosed military intelligence source, the attack is still ongoing.

Electronic services of the ministries of defense, finance, interior, justice, industry, digital development and communications, and emergency situations were inaccessible as of the morning of June 5, UP's source claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry website appears available as of 1:30 p.m. June 5, Kyiv time, but a number of other government sites, including those of the Interior Ministry, the Justice Ministry, or the Finance Ministry, remain inaccessible at the time of the publication.

The cyberattack also targeted the website and other services of the Federal Tax Service, the source said. Russia's Federal Customs Service reported  temporary "complications in information exchange with participants in foreign economic activities" after a "massive DDoS attack on telecommunication operators."

The issues also reportedly affected the United Aircraft Corporation, the Sberbank and Alfabank banks, the Vkontakte social network, as well as other services and companies.

Cyberattacks have become an increasingly common tool employed by both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. In one of the most devastating strikes, Russian hackers targeted Ukraine's telecommunications provider, Kyivstar, causing communication outages nationwide last December.

In turn, Ukraine's military intelligence agency or Ukraine-affiliated hackers have carried out a number of cyberattacks against Russian companies and state institutions, sources in the agency previously told the Kyiv Independent.

SBU cybersecurity chief: Hackers had access to Kyivstar months before December attack
Russian hackers likely penetrated Kyivstar’s cybersecurity as far back as May 2023, and gained full access in November, said Illia Vitiuk, the cybersecurity chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:15 PM

FT: Ukrainians may face blackouts for most of day during winter.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.