Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

SBU cybersecurity chief: Hackers had access to Kyivstar months before December attack

by Nate Ostiller January 4, 2024 11:00 AM 2 min read
A Kyivstar building in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 25, 2012. (Wikimedia Commons/Maksym Kozlenko)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian hackers who shut down Kyivstar had penetrated the company's internal system months before the attack and likely had access to a variety of users' personal data, said Illia Vitiuk, the cybersecurity chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 4.

Ukraine came under a massive cyberattack on Dec. 12, which targeted Kyivstar, the largest telecommunications provider, and one of the country's most important banks, Monobank. People across the country reported internet and network outages, as well as issues with air raid alerts.

A Russian hacker group called Solntsepek claimed responsibility for the attack against Kyivstar in a statement published on Telegram on Dec. 13.

Vitiuk said that he was "pretty sure" the attack was carried out by Sandworm, a unit of Russia's military intelligence (GRU), which the SBU has linked to Solntsepek.

Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov said that hackers had managed to break through the company's cyber security measures through the compromised account of an employee.

The company has denied that any computers or servers had been destroyed. Kyivstar also claimed that subscribers' personal data remained safe.

Vitiuk refuted that assertion, saying that the attack wiped "almost everything," which included servers. He added that it was likely one of the first examples of a hacking attack that "completely destroyed the core of a telecoms operator."

Since the hackers had access to Kyivstar servers since May 2023 and full access since November, they could likely have been able to "steal personal information, understand the locations of phones, intercept text messages and perhaps steal Telegram accounts with the level of access they gained."

The attack did not impact Ukraine's military, Vitiuk said, because it has a different cybersecurity configuration and does not rely on private telecoms providers.

He added that it was important not to underestimate the threat posed by such attacks, noting that Kyivstar is a wealthy company with highly developed cybersecurity systems.

"This attack is a big message, a big warning, not only to Ukraine but for the whole Western world to understand that no one is actually untouchable," Vitiuk said.

A complete investigation on how the hackers managed to penetrate Kyivstar's cybersecurity is still ongoing, he said, including analyzing the possibility that there was someone on the inside who assisted in the attack.

Ukraine war latest: 230 Ukrainians freed from Russian captivity in large-scale prisoner exchange
Key developments on Jan. 3: * 230 Ukrainians, POWs and civilians, return home from Russian captivity in largest prisoner exchange since start of full-scale war * NATO-Ukraine Council to hold emergency meeting in response to Russia’s mass strikes on Ukraine, Kuleba says * NATO agrees on deal to b…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:47 AM

NYT: Ukrainians tired of 'state propaganda'.

Once described as a "weapon" by President Volodymyr Zelensky, many Ukrainians after nearly two years of war are tired of the government-run Telemarathon broadcasted 24/7, the New York Times reported on Jan. 3.
12:40 AM

Russia's tech imports from China soar 10x.

Deliveries of China-manufactured advanced machinery such as microchips are up tenfold since the beginning of 2022, showcasing a booming bilateral trade relationship that has largely circumvented Western sanctions, the FT reported on Jan. 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.