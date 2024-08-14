Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Ukrainian basketball player Mykhailiuk joins NBA's Utah Jazz

by Abbey Fenbert August 14, 2024 3:16 AM 2 min read
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk in action during the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 group C match between Croatia and Ukraine on Sept. 8, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, a professional basketball player from Ukraine, has officially joined the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Utah Jazz, the Basketball Federation of Ukraine (FBU) announced on Aug. 13.

Mykhailiuk, a 27-year-old from Cherkasy, played for multiple NBA teams in the U.S. before signing a four-year contract with the Jazz worth $15 million. He most recently played with the Boston Celtics, making 41 appearances in the regular season.

Before heading to the United States to play for the University of Kansas, Mykhailiuk played professionally for his hometown team, the Cherkaski Mavpy. He also competed at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain with Ukraine's national basketball team.

After graduating from Kansas, Mykhailiuk played for several different NBA teams from 2018-2024, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks.

Mykhailiuk is one of only two Ukrainian nationals currently playing in the NBA. Alex Len, from Luhansk, plays for the Sacramento Kings. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Mykhailiuk and Len issued a joint statement condemning the attacks.

"A great tragedy befell our dear homeland of Ukraine," the statement read.

"We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to control their own destiny. ... Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!"

Canoeist forced to hide ‘I am Ukrainian’ inscription during Olympics, sponsor says
Ukraine’s canoeist Anastasiia Rybachok was forced to paint over an inscription “I am Ukrainian” she had displayed on her boat during the Paris Olympics, Rybachok’s sponsor, BGV Group, said on Aug. 7.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Abbey Fenbert
