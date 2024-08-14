Ukrainian basketball player Mykhailiuk joins NBA's Utah Jazz

This audio is created with AI assistance

Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, a professional basketball player from Ukraine, has officially joined the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Utah Jazz, the Basketball Federation of Ukraine (FBU) announced on Aug. 13.

Mykhailiuk, a 27-year-old from Cherkasy, played for multiple NBA teams in the U.S. before signing a four-year contract with the Jazz worth $15 million. He most recently played with the Boston Celtics, making 41 appearances in the regular season.

Before heading to the United States to play for the University of Kansas, Mykhailiuk played professionally for his hometown team, the Cherkaski Mavpy. He also competed at the 2014 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Spain with Ukraine's national basketball team.

After graduating from Kansas, Mykhailiuk played for several different NBA teams from 2018-2024, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, and New York Knicks.

Mykhailiuk is one of only two Ukrainian nationals currently playing in the NBA. Alex Len, from Luhansk, plays for the Sacramento Kings. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Mykhailiuk and Len issued a joint statement condemning the attacks.

"A great tragedy befell our dear homeland of Ukraine," the statement read.

"We categorically condemn the war. Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to control their own destiny. ... Dear fellow Ukrainians, hold on! Our strength is in unity! We are with you!"