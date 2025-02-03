Skip to content
Ukrainian bakery Lviv Croissants opens first French location in Cannes

by Yana Prots February 3, 2025 8:52 PM 2 min read
Diners in the newly-opened French location of the Ukrainian chain Lviv Croissants in Cannes, France. (Lviv Croissants)
Ukrainian cafe chain Lviv Croissants opened its first restaurant in Cannes, France, making it the fifth country outside of Ukraine where it now operates, the company said in a press release on Feb. 3.

Founded in Lviv in 2015, the chain has since grown to over 196 locations across Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, the U.S., and now, France. The franchise is known for its croissants stuffed with both sweet and savory fillings.

Lviv Croissants said it chose Cannes as its first French location “because of the impressive tourist flow and high prospects for the gastronomic business.”

The 70-square-meter restaurant is located in the center of Cannes, in the bustling shopping district of Rue d'Antibes. The new location seats 13 people inside and 24 outside on the terrace during the warmer months.

The company spent six months researching the local market and food preferences before opening the new location. Locally-based chefs were hired to create croissant fillings that will only be served in France.

The French menu includes more than 35 options, such as a goat cheese, honey, and nut croissant, a mortadella, pear, and gorgonzola croissant, and another with raclette cheese and cured ham.

“Everything else has remained the same: the traditional Lviv atmosphere, delicious quality coffee, and high standards of service. This is what visitors all over the world know and love us for,” the company said in its press release.

The chain said it is planning to open more locations in France, as well as launch a delivery service.

Author: Yana Prots
