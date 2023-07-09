Ukrainian artists featured ahead of NATO summit in Vilnius

This audio is created with AI assistance

An exhibition of Ukrainian art was installed in Vilnius at the pedestrian crossing near the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Center, the Baltic states' largest exhibition center and host of the upcoming NATO summit.

The art installation was put up ahead of the summit, which will take place in Vilnius on July 11-12.

The photographic installation titled "This is Ukraine," depicts the reality of war, including images of children playing in a war-torn landscape, residents sheltering from attacks, and soldiers who lost their legs in battle.

Lithuanian artist Lina Slipaviciute, curator of the exhibition, said that she hopes world leaders who attend the NATO summit will be reminded of what Ukrainians go through every day when they view the works. “There can’t be too many mentions of Ukraine,” she said.

The photos show scenes from all across Ukraine, including Kyiv, Izium, Irpin, Chernihiv, and other war-torn cities. Ukrainian photographers Elena Tita, Volodymyr Petrov and Oleg Petrasiuk shot all the images on display.

Volodymyr Petrov and Oleg Petrasiuk were formerly photographers with the Kyiv Independent.

"It was difficult to collect photos because many people, including photographers, are at war and engaged in work necessary for survival. Special thanks to all the photographers who agreed to share their work, because without them this exhibition simply wouldn't exist," one artist said.

The exhibition will be on display for one month.