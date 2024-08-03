Skip to content
2024 Paris Olympics, Ukraine, Sports
Ukraine's women's saber fencing team sweeps past semi-finals, to face Korea in finals tonight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 3, 2024 5:55 PM 1 min read
Ukraine's Olga Kharlan celebrates after winning against Japan's team in the women's saber team semi-final bout between Ukraine and Japan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris on Aug. 3, 2024. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
Ukraine's women's saber fencing team defeated Japan with a score of 45-32 in the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 3, making it into tonight's finals against Korea.

Ukraine's five-time Olympic medalist Olga Kharlan, along with fencers Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk, and Yuliia Bakastova, swiped past the semi-finals a few hours after winning over Italy in another 38-minute match.

Korea defeated France with a score of 45-36, securing a seat in the finals.

The finals will be played at 8 p.m. Paris time on Aug. 3. The bronze medal match will be played at 7 p.m. Paris time between Japan and France.

Kharlan won Ukraine's first Olympic medal in the 2024 Games, defeating South Korea's Choi Sebin on  July 29. The bronze makes her one of Ukraine's most decorated Olympians in history by number of medals, in a tie with swimmer Yana Klochkova who retired in 2008.

Ukraine has so far won two medals at the Paris Games. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
6:46 PM
Video

Street culture unites displaced people in Lviv.

As Russia's war in Ukraine rages on, millions have been forced to flee their towns, leaving behind their homes and communities. In Lviv, one center for internally displaced persons brings people together and rebuilds bonds through street culture.
