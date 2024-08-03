Ukraine's women's saber fencing team sweeps past semi-finals, to face Korea in finals tonight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's women's saber fencing team defeated Japan with a score of 45-32 in the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 3, making it into tonight's finals against Korea.

Ukraine's five-time Olympic medalist Olga Kharlan, along with fencers Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk, and Yuliia Bakastova, swiped past the semi-finals a few hours after winning over Italy in another 38-minute match.

Korea defeated France with a score of 45-36, securing a seat in the finals.

The finals will be played at 8 p.m. Paris time on Aug. 3. The bronze medal match will be played at 7 p.m. Paris time between Japan and France.

Kharlan won Ukraine's first Olympic medal in the 2024 Games, defeating South Korea's Choi Sebin on July 29. The bronze makes her one of Ukraine's most decorated Olympians in history by number of medals, in a tie with swimmer Yana Klochkova who retired in 2008.

Ukraine has so far won two medals at the Paris Games. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.