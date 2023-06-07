Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine’s UN envoy urges UN, international organizations to help after Kakhovka dam breach

by Anastasiia Malenko June 7, 2023 3:08 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya urged the international community to condemn the Russian destruction of the Kakhovka dam at the June 6 UN Security Council meeting.

He also asked international organizations to help local residents affected by flooding in the statement.

“We urge the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to send humanitarian missions to the left bank of the Dnipro River to help local residents affected by the flooding,” Kyslytsya said.

Kyslytsya called the attack “the largest man-made disaster in Europe in decades” presenting flooding risks to over 80 settlements.

“By resorting to scorched-earth tactics, or in this case to flooded-earth tactics, the Russian occupiers have effectively recognized that the captured territory does not belong to them, and they are not able to hold these lands,” Kyslytsya said.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya assigned the responsibility for the dam's destruction to Ukraine in a statement during the same meeting.

Asking for condemnation of the Russian actions, Kyslytsya called the Russian statement deceitful and referenced Russia's previous track record of denying responsibility for war crimes in Ukraine.

Author: Anastasiia Malenko
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
