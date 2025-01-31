Ukraine destroys Russian command post in Kursk Oblast, General Staff claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Missile and Artillery Forces struck the command post of Russia's Kursk group of forces in the Russian city of Rylsk in Kursk Oblast on Jan. 31, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

"As a result of the coordinated and precision strike, (Russia's) command and control post was destroyed," the statement read. Local Russian Telegram channels also reported explosions in the Rylsk district.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The attack is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to weaken Russian operational capabilities by targeting key command centers. The General Staff emphasized that such strikes aim to reduce Russia's offensive potential.

The strike follows Kyiv's limited incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, 2024, when Ukrainian forces temporarily captured about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. While Ukraine has reportedly lost around half of that territory since then, fighting continues in the region.

Ukraine hopes to leverage its presence in the area in potential peace negotiations. Last fall, North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast to support Russian forces in countering the Ukrainian incursion.