Kursk Oblast, Ukraine, War, Russia, general staff, Kursk incursion
Ukraine destroys Russian command post in Kursk Oblast, General Staff claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 31, 2025 3:35 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian soldier of the Khartia Brigade, a military unit of Ukrainian National Guard, fires the D-20 artillery towards the direction of Kupiansk, at his position in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on May 5, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Missile and Artillery Forces struck the command post of Russia's Kursk group of forces in the Russian city of Rylsk in Kursk Oblast on Jan. 31, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

"As a result of the coordinated and precision strike, (Russia's) command and control post was destroyed," the statement read. Local Russian Telegram channels also reported explosions in the Rylsk district.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The attack is part of Ukraine's broader strategy to weaken Russian operational capabilities by targeting key command centers. The General Staff emphasized that such strikes aim to reduce Russia's offensive potential.

The strike follows Kyiv's limited incursion into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, 2024, when Ukrainian forces temporarily captured about 1,300 square kilometers (500 square miles) of Russian territory. While Ukraine has reportedly lost around half of that territory since then, fighting continues in the region.

Ukraine hopes to leverage its presence in the area in potential peace negotiations. Last fall, North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast to support Russian forces in countering the Ukrainian incursion.

North Korean troops not seen for 3 weeks in parts of Kursk Oblast, Ukraine’s Special Forces say
“These are standard measures – rotation due to large casualties,” a military intelligence source commented for the Kyiv Independent, confirming the reports.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Most popular

News Feed

2:40 PM

Arms procurement chief Bezrukova dismissed, Defense Ministry says after disputes.

The Defense Ministry cited several reasons for Maryna Bezrukova's removal, including alleged failure to fulfill planned deliveries for the front, poor procurement planning and delays, lack of timely communication with the General Staff, and leaks of classified information, which are reportedly expected to be investigated.
8:31 AM

Suspected US-to-Russia weapons trafficker arrested in Kyrgyzstan.

Kyrgyz law enforcement officers arrested a suspected arms trafficker linked to a criminal group smuggling weapons from the U.S. to Russia, according to a statement released by Kyrgyzstan's security agency, the State Committee for National Security, on Jan. 30.
2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.