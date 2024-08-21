Ukraine's special forces confirm strike on Russia's Kursk Oblast pontoon crossing

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces are successfully striking "engineering equipment... bridges, and pontoon crossings" in Russia's Kursk Oblast amid an ongoing incursion, the Special Operation Forces reported on Aug. 21.

The statement came after Ukraine allegedly hit all three stationary bridges on the Seim River in Kursk Oblast's Glushkovsky district, and one of the newly built Russian pontoon crossings "disappeared" from satellite imagery in a presumed explosion.

"Where do Russian pontoon crossings 'disappear' in Kursk Oblast? Special forces operatores and Defense Forces units are actually destroying them," the Special Operation Forces said on Telegram.

The military branch also shared a video showing the destruction of Russian river crossings and the engineering equipment used to build pontoon bridges. According to the statement, HIMARS missiles are used to target the river crossings.

Other Russian military equipment, including an electronic warfare system, a field warehouse, and a 152 mm artillery system, were also reportedly hit and destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

Over the past few days, Ukraine allegedly struck the bridges in the Kursk Oblast settlements of Zvannoe, Glushkovo, and Karyzh.

The loss of the crossings across the Seim River could present a serious challenge to Russian troops stationed in the Glushkovsky district, who are lodged between the river to the north, Ukraine's Sumy Oblast to the west and south, and Ukrainian-held territories of Kursk Oblast to the east.

A map of claimed Ukrainian advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 20, 2024. The reportedly damaged stationary bridges were located in the settlements of Glushkovo, Zvannoe, and Karyzh. Source: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Kyiv had advanced between 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast as the unprecedented incursion enters its third week.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has captured 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) of Russian territory and 93 settlements to date.