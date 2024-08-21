Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kursk Oblast, Kursk incursion, War, HIMARS, Special Operations Forces
Ukraine's special forces confirm strike on Russia's Kursk Oblast pontoon crossing

by Martin Fornusek August 21, 2024 2:47 PM 2 min read
A river crossing hit by Ukrainian fire, probably at the Seim River in Kursk Oblast, Russia. Screenshot of an undated video published on Aug. 21, 2024. (Special Operation Forces/Telegram)
Ukrainian forces are successfully striking "engineering equipment... bridges, and pontoon crossings" in Russia's Kursk Oblast amid an ongoing incursion, the Special Operation Forces reported on Aug. 21.

The statement came after Ukraine allegedly hit all three stationary bridges on the Seim River in Kursk Oblast's Glushkovsky district, and one of the newly built Russian pontoon crossings "disappeared" from satellite imagery in a presumed explosion.

"Where do Russian pontoon crossings 'disappear' in Kursk Oblast? Special forces operatores and Defense Forces units are actually destroying them," the Special Operation Forces said on Telegram.

The military branch also shared a video showing the destruction of Russian river crossings and the engineering equipment used to build pontoon bridges. According to the statement, HIMARS missiles are used to target the river crossings.

Ukrainian attacks against Russian military engineering equipment and river crossings in Kursk Oblast, Russia. Undated footage published on Aug. 21, 2024. (Special Operation Forces/Telegram)

Other Russian military equipment, including an electronic warfare system, a field warehouse, and a 152 mm artillery system, were also reportedly hit and destroyed by Ukrainian forces.

Over the past few days, Ukraine allegedly struck the bridges in the Kursk Oblast settlements of Zvannoe, Glushkovo, and Karyzh.

The loss of the crossings across the Seim River could present a serious challenge to Russian troops stationed in the Glushkovsky district, who are lodged between the river to the north, Ukraine's Sumy Oblast to the west and south, and Ukrainian-held territories of Kursk Oblast to the east.

A map of claimed Ukrainian advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 20, 2024. The reportedly damaged stationary bridges were located in the settlements of Glushkovo, Zvannoe, and Karyzh. Source: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Kyiv had advanced between 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast as the unprecedented incursion enters its third week.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has captured 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) of Russian territory and 93 settlements to date.

Author: Martin Fornusek
News Feed

11:39 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 31 over past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the number of casualties in a previously reported Russian strike on children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka rose to one killed — a 14-year-old boy — and nine injured, six of whom were children. Previously, the number of casualties stood at one killed and four injured.
9:03 PM

Ukraine advances 28-35 km in Kursk Oblast, Syrskyi says.

Ukrainian forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast and taken control of 93 settlements, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi reported at an event chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky on Aug. 20.
