Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, Volodymyr Zelensky
Edit post

Ukraine’s possible territorial losses may be 'formalized without recognition by US,' Kellogg tells Fox News

by Sonya Bandouil February 14, 2025 4:49 AM 2 min read
Retired General Keith Kellogg, former national security advisor, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, on Sept. 22, 2020. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said in an interview with Fox News on Feb. 13 that "formalizing Ukraine’s territorial losses" in a potential peace deal "will not equate to recognizing them."

"I think there will be a certain agreement on the potential loss of territory. But, look, you don't have to admit it," Kellogg said.

He also supported U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s view that restoring Ukraine’s 2014 borders would be an "unrealistic objective" and that the Trump administration’s priority is on ending the war as soon as possible.

Experts and officials in Ukraine and Europe have criticized Hegseth's comments for undermining Ukraine's leverage before peace talks with Russia have even started.

Kellogg referenced the 1940 Welles Declaration, which rejected Soviet ownership of the Baltic states despite their occupation, implying that a similar approach could apply to Ukraine.

"When the Soviets segregated the Baltic countries, we never said they owned the countries. We said there was just a sort of domination," he said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky and U.S. Vice President JD Vance are expected to meet during the top European security conference, which will take place between Feb. 14 and 16. The U.S. delegation will also include Kellog and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Though the details of the expected Vance-Zelensky meeting have not been disclosed, Kellogg previously said that U.S. officials would talk in Munich about Trump's "goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine."

Kellogg is scheduled to visit Ukraine on Feb. 20, while Trump mentioned plans to meet with Zelensky soon, though he did not specify the location or timing.

‘A push for Ukraine’s capitulation’ – Baltic, Eastern Europe react to Trump’s rush to negotiate peace with Putin
European nations, particularly Ukraine’s neighbors and the Baltic states, were stunned when the U.S. President Donald Trump suddenly announced the start of peace negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. “We have agreed to have our respective teams start negotiat…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.