Ukraine’s possible territorial losses may be 'formalized without recognition by US,' Kellogg tells Fox News

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said in an interview with Fox News on Feb. 13 that "formalizing Ukraine’s territorial losses" in a potential peace deal "will not equate to recognizing them."

"I think there will be a certain agreement on the potential loss of territory. But, look, you don't have to admit it," Kellogg said.

He also supported U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s view that restoring Ukraine’s 2014 borders would be an "unrealistic objective" and that the Trump administration’s priority is on ending the war as soon as possible.

Experts and officials in Ukraine and Europe have criticized Hegseth's comments for undermining Ukraine's leverage before peace talks with Russia have even started.

Kellogg referenced the 1940 Welles Declaration, which rejected Soviet ownership of the Baltic states despite their occupation, implying that a similar approach could apply to Ukraine.

"When the Soviets segregated the Baltic countries, we never said they owned the countries. We said there was just a sort of domination," he said.

Meanwhile, Zelensky and U.S. Vice President JD Vance are expected to meet during the top European security conference, which will take place between Feb. 14 and 16. The U.S. delegation will also include Kellog and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Though the details of the expected Vance-Zelensky meeting have not been disclosed, Kellogg previously said that U.S. officials would talk in Munich about Trump's "goal to end the bloody and costly war in Ukraine."

Kellogg is scheduled to visit Ukraine on Feb. 20, while Trump mentioned plans to meet with Zelensky soon, though he did not specify the location or timing.