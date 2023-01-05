Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Hot topic
Edit post

Zelensky dismisses Putin’s said Orthodox Christmas ceasefire call

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 5, 2023 10:34 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a New Year's Eve address to the nation on Dec. 31. (President's Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's words about an Orthodox Christmas ceasefire.

"Those who continued the terror against our country and sent their people to be slaughtered definitely do not value life and even more so do not seek peace," Zelensky said.

Furthermore, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said the proposed truce is a facade.

“Who will believe scum that kills children, bombards maternity hospitals, tortures prisoners? A ceasefire? Lies and hypocrisy,” Danilov tweeted. “Take the junk and go back to Russia," Danilov told the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet.

Mykhailo Podolyak, President's Office advisor, said that Russian troops “must leave the occupied territories.”

"Only then will it have a temporary truce," Podolyak tweeted.

“Russia is trying in every possible way to reduce the intensity of fighting and attacks on its logistics centers, at least for some time," Podolyak told Ukrainska Pravda.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia’s “unilateral ceasefire” can't be taken seriously.

“Russia has been ignoring (Ukraine's peace formula) and instead shelling Kherson on Christmas Eve, launching mass missile and drone strikes on New Year's,” Kuleba tweeted.

Putin said on Jan. 5 that he ordered Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to implement a temporary ceasefire along the 1,300 km (800 miles) front line in Ukraine from noon on Jan. 6 to midnight on Jan. 7, when Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas.

On Dec. 24 Christmas Eve, a Russian strike on central Kherson killed ten and injured 58 civilians.

In addition, on New Year’s Eve, Russia launched yet another mass missile attack on Ukrainian cities, killing one and injuring 28 civilians around the country.

Zelensky says 2022 the year 'Ukraine changed the world' in New Year's address
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.