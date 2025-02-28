Police raid Ukraine's 3 country's largest pharmaceutical plants, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's National Police is conducting searches at three of the country's major pharmaceutical plants, Ukrainska Pravda reported on Feb. 28, citing its sources.

Earlier, the police announced that it was conducting investigations at four companies "specializing in the production of medicine." The law enforcement agency did not disclose the names of the companies.

In the morning on Feb. 28, the police searched the offices and production facilities of Arterium Corporation, Farmak Joint Stock Company, and Darnytsia Pharmaceutical Company, Ukrainska Pravda's source said.

"Searches are being conducted both at factories and in employees' homes," the source said.

The source added that the actions of law enforcement agencies resemble the case of Ukrainian businessman Ihor Mazepa, who was detained in early 2024.

Mazepa's detention was related to his acquisition of land rights for the construction of the luxurious cottage resort Goodlife Park in the Vyshhorod district, Kyiv Oblast. The investment banker and his press service called his detention an unfounded attack against his business.

According to the source, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) provides operational support during the raids.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 11 that prices in Ukrainian pharmacies are "unacceptably high" and announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) dedicated to the availability of medicines.

Following the meeting, the NSDC approved steps to reduce drug prices in Ukraine.

On Feb. 14, the Ukrainian government limited the pharmacy trade margin to no more than 35% for over-the-counter drugs and established a regressive scale for prescription drugs. According to the implemented changes, suppliers will be able to add no more than 8% to the wholesale price depending on the cost of the drug.

On Feb. 19, the Health Ministry announced that prices for 100 of Ukraine's most popular medicines would be reduced by 30% starting March 1, 2025.