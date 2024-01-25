Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Ukraine's National Bank keeps interest rate at 15%

by Vladyslav Kudryk January 25, 2024 4:13 PM 1 min read
The building of the National Bank of Ukraine in Kyiv. (Panama7/ Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Board decided at a meeting on Jan. 25 to keep the key interest rate at 15% following a gradual decrease since July last year.

The key interest rate was lowered from 16% to 15% in December, but the NBU said at the time it does not plan to change it in 2024.

"This decision is in line with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability and moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp," NBU Board Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi said at the briefing on Jan. 25.

He noted that inflation slowed down significantly last year, including due to the NBU's consistent monetary policy, namely measures to ensure exchange rate stability and the attractiveness of hryvnia assets.

"In November, inflation slowed to 5.1% year-on-year and remained at this level in December."

Pyshnyi also noted the role of large harvests, lower global energy prices, and the moratorium on tariff increases for some housing and utility services.

The NBU expects that inflation will remain moderate in 2024 and return to the target range in 2025.

Can Ukraine’s economy survive without foreign aid? Experts aren’t sure
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches the two-year mark, Ukraine is headed for economic turbulence as vital external financial help hangs in the balance. As the Ukrainian government spends all of its revenue on the military, it relies on international aid from its Western partners. The budget defic…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: Vladyslav Kudryk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:13 PM

Ukraine's National Bank keeps interest rate at 15%.

"This decision is in line with the need to further maintain exchange rate stability and moderate inflation in 2024, and bring it to the target range of 5% ± 1 pp," NBU Board Chairman Andrii Pyshnyi told a briefing.
3:03 PM

Grenade explosion in Lviv Oblast injures 2.

Preliminary evidence suggested "that the explosion occurred as a result of the men's careless handling of a hand grenade, which they said they had found," the police said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:48 AM

Air Force on Il-76 crash: Russia seeks to discredit Ukraine.

"During the Jan. 24, 2024, massive Russian propaganda targets external audiences with a flow of fake news in an attempt to discredit Ukraine in front of the international community," Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk wrote on his Telegram channel.
8:16 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 379,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 25. This number includes 950 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.