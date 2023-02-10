Ukraine’s military intercepts 11 drones in south

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine’s Air Command “South” reported late on Feb. 10 that they shot down five Shahed-136 drones over Mykolaiv Oblast, four over Odesa Oblast, and two over Kherson Oblast.

Earlier in the evening, a drone launched by the Russian military hit an already damaged energy infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command said.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reported earlier that air defense was shooting down targets.