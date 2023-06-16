Ukraine's military downs 2 Shahed drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched two Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Ukraine overnight on June 16, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Both were shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.

The Air Force specified that the drones were downed over the southern Mykolaiv Oblast.

It added that Ukraine's air defenses destroyed four Russian drones of Lancet, Orlan-10, Orlan-30, and Zala types as well as one unidentified drone on June 15.

The Air Force also reported conducting up to ten group airstrikes against the positions of Russian troops over the past day.

Russia has been using Iranian-made kamikaze drones to attack Ukraine since September last year, launching attacks against civilians and destroying infrastructure across the country.

On June 3, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said that parts produced by Ukraine's allies were found in those drones used by Russian forces.