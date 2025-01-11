Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Defense Ministry, Poland, Ukrainian Legion, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Ukraine's Legion in Poland has received 1,300 applications; first women join the unit

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 11, 2025 11:12 AM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Cadets of the military institute Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv during an oath swearing ceremony, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 8, 2023. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Almost 1,300 Ukrainians living in Poland, Denmark, Czechia, Germany, Lithuania, and other European countries have applied to join the Poland-based Ukrainian Legion, the Defense Ministry said on Jan. 10.

The legion was unveiled in July 2024 as a volunteer military unit made up of Ukrainians living in Poland and trained by the Polish Armed Forces. The first volunteer recruitment center was opened last October at the Ukrainian consulate in the eastern Polish city of Lublin.

The ministry announced on Jan. 10 that the second group of volunteers had already signed contracts in Lublin. For the first time, the new recruits included women who applied for medical and communications roles.

"Today, we accepted more recruits into the unit's ranks than in November," said Lieutenant Colonel Petro Pokrusha, a representative of the legion's command.

"This shows the growing confidence of our citizens in this initiative." The ministry has not revealed the number of contracts concluded so far.

After signing their contracts, new volunteers began training at the Polish Armed Forces' facilities under Polish instructors and using modern NATO weaponry.

The legion was launched as a way to engage Ukrainians living abroad in Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion amid increasingly critical manpower shortages.

The legion will allow Ukrainians to join the fight while being able to return to their place of residence abroad after completing their service. Under martial law instituted in 2022 after the start of the full-scale war, Ukrainian men aged 18-60 are not permitted to leave Ukraine without permission.

The U.N. estimates that 6.7 million Ukrainians were driven abroad as a result of Russia's all-out invasion. This is in addition to a sizeable diaspora living in Europe, the U.S., Canada, and elsewhere since before 2022.

Poland and Ukraine to form a military unit from Ukrainians in Europe. Will it be effective?
Kyiv and Warsaw have agreed to form and jointly train a new army brigade on Polish soil, betting the initiative could help recruit some of the scores of Ukrainian men living in Poland and other EU countries. The so-called Ukrainian Legion, a fresh initiative to boost Ukraine’s military manpower
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.