Ukraine's intelligence may have proof Iran supplied drones to Russia after Feb. 24

Representatives of the Ukrainian intelligence found information that might indicate Iran supplied Russia with kamikaze drones after Feb. 24.

"(Some parts for the) Mohajer-6 drone were manufactured only in February 2022. Only manufactured. And it took some time to deliver (drones) to Russia," an unnamed representative of the Defense Ministry's Directorate for Intelligence told Suspilne. In other words, the drones were delivered this year after the all-out invasion began, the source said.

Iran has denied providing any type of weapons to Russia after its full-scale invasion began. On Nov. 5, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian acknowledged that his country had provided drones to Russia but claimed that the transfer took place before February.

Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, said on Nov. 7 that this claim is false and that Iran supplied dozens of combat drones to Russia this summer.

The Economist reported, citing Ukrainian military intelligence and other officials, that "arrangements are already made" for Iran to also supply Russia with missiles.