Ukraine's State Emergency Service refuted claims that 50% of its employees would be mobilized, saying on Jan. 16 via Facebook that 90% of its personnel are exempt from mobilization.

"Every day, State Emergency Service employees rescue citizens and mitigate the consequences of Russian attacks, often at the cost of their health and lives," the agency said, urging the public to rely on verified information.

The State Emergency Service clarified that rapid response units — firefighters, sappers, rescuers, chemists, engineers, and similar specialists — are fully exempt from mobilization to continue critical operations.

This denial follows opposition MP Oleksii Honcharenko's Telegram post alleging plans for widespread State Emergency Service mobilization after Feb. 28, which the State Emergency Service labeled as misinformation.

The news also comes amid reports of personnel transfers from Ukraine's Air Force to the Ground Forces, reported by Ukrainska Pravda on Jan. 14. Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi allegedly had ordered the reassignment of over 5,000 Air Force personnel to address infantry shortages, particularly in Donetsk Oblast.

Speaking anonymously, a senior Air Force officer warned that such transfers risk undermining unit effectiveness, especially for anti-aircraft missile systems that require highly trained and cohesive teams. The officer added that if transfers proceed as planned, some units could see staffing levels drop to 40%.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces denied these claims on Jan. 14, saying that technical and aviation personnel numbers are increasing rather than being reassigned.

Ukraine has been struggling with a manpower shortage, especially in the infantry, while Russia has intensified its offensive in Donetsk Oblast since the summer of 2024.

About 930,000 Ukrainians liable for military service are temporarily exempt from conscription, Forbes Ukraine reported last August. The Ukrainian government has also permitted businesses to reserve up to 50% of their employees if their enterprises are deemed critical to the economy’s functioning.