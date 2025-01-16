Ukrainian paratroopers capture 27 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian paratroopers and other units captured 27 Russian service members during hostilities in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the Airborne Assault Troops' press service said on Jan. 16.

"Among them are officers, sergeants, and privates from motorized rifle units, Marines, airborne troops, and other units, coming from various Russian regions and the occupied city of Sevastopol," the press service announced on its Telegram channel.

Ukraine has been fighting in the southwestern Kursk Oblast since August 2024, hoping to use its positions there as a trump card in potential negotiations with Russia.

Moscow has ramped up its efforts to throw Ukrainian out of its territory, deploying North Korean troops and reportedly retaking around half of the area initially taken by Kyiv.

"We call on other Russian soldiers not to resist and surrender!" the Airborne Assault Troops' press service said, promising to treat Russian prisoners of war (POW) in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Only a day earlier, Ukraine's National Guard announced the capture of 23 Russian soldiers during combat operations near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine and Russia regularly hold prisoner exchanges, most recently on Jan. 15 when 25 Ukrainians, including Azovstal defenders, were released.