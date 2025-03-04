Ukraine’s DroneUA begins supplying robots to NASA

This audio is created with AI assistance

DroneUA, a Ukrainian distributor of unmanned systems, has started supplying robots to NASA, the company announced on March 4.

The first test batch has already been sent to Virginia for trials, where experts will determine the most effective applications. NASA initiated the partnership, and DroneUA hopes it will lead to long-term cooperation.

"Testing our solutions in the United States paves the way for lasting collaboration with NASA. This proves that Ukrainian innovations are shaping the future," said Valerii Iakovenko, DroneUA’s co-founder and managing partner.

The company sees this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen Ukraine’s economy and expand its presence in global markets.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov welcomed the development, emphasizing the importance of Ukrainian manufacturers supplying equipment abroad. "Ukrainian technologies are effective everywhere—on land, in water, and even in space. I am proud of our most talented developers. You are creating an innovative future," he wrote.

Fedorov noted that Russia's war has rapidly advanced Ukraine’s defense tech sector, accelerating technological innovation at an unprecedented pace.

In February, DroneUA officially registered its trademark in the United States.

The company supplies drones, robots, and sensors for agriculture, energy, geodesy, and the oil and gas industry. It also develops technological solutions for data processing and unmanned system servicing.