Ukraine’s DroneUA begins supplying robots to NASA

by Yana Prots March 4, 2025 10:47 PM 1 min read
Illustrative image: An operator controls a reusable airstrike drone called Punisher made by the Ukrainian company UA Dynamics during a test in Kyiv region on August 11, 2023, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)
DroneUA, a Ukrainian distributor of unmanned systems, has started supplying robots to NASA, the company announced on March 4.

The first test batch has already been sent to Virginia for trials, where experts will determine the most effective applications. NASA initiated the partnership, and DroneUA hopes it will lead to long-term cooperation.

"Testing our solutions in the United States paves the way for lasting collaboration with NASA. This proves that Ukrainian innovations are shaping the future," said Valerii Iakovenko, DroneUA’s co-founder and managing partner.

The company sees this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen Ukraine’s economy and expand its presence in global markets.

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov welcomed the development, emphasizing the importance of Ukrainian manufacturers supplying equipment abroad. "Ukrainian technologies are effective everywhere—on land, in water, and even in space. I am proud of our most talented developers. You are creating an innovative future," he wrote.

Fedorov noted that Russia's war has rapidly advanced Ukraine’s defense tech sector, accelerating technological innovation at an unprecedented pace.

In February, DroneUA officially registered its trademark in the United States.

The company supplies drones, robots, and sensors for agriculture, energy, geodesy, and the oil and gas industry. It also develops technological solutions for data processing and unmanned system servicing.

Defense Ministry building testing ground for new AI-powered demining tech
The project aims to improve the effectiveness of humanitarian demining, test innovations, and share experiences between Ukrainian and international partners, the Defense Ministry's statement read.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Yana Prots

7:14 PM
Video

Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
