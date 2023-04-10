Ukraine’s central bankers in Washington for annual IMF and World Bank meetings

This audio is created with AI assistance

Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine, Andrii Pyshnyi, and his deputy Sergiy Nikolaychuk, are in Washington, D.C. as part of an official Ukrainian delegation to the 2023 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Ukraine’s central bank said in a Facebook post.

Pyshnyi and Nikolaychuk plan to meet with leaders of the IMF and World Bank, in addition to representatives of the U.S. Treasury Department and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The meetings will take place in Washington, D.C. from April 10-16.

The chairman is set to discuss the consequences of Russia’s invasion on Ukraine’s economy and broach the topic of tightening sanctions on the Russian Federation. The two delegates also plan to bring up the issue of post-war reconstruction and plans for Ukraine’s economic recovery.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal are also set to hold a virtual “ministerial roundtable” with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday, April 12 to address the IMF and World Bank meeting.

The IMF recently approved a $15.6 billion loan to Ukraine on March 31, intended to be dispersed over a four-year financing period. The agreement is part of an overall $115 billion package.