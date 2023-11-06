Ukraine's 128th brigade confirms 19 of its soldiers were killed in Russian strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade reported on Nov. 6 that a Russian missile attack had killed 19 of their soldiers, likely referring to the Nov. 3 strike on a front-line village during a military award ceremony.

The brigade didn't provide any further details and urged not to spread "unverified, often fake information" before the end of the investigation.

"The best of our fighters died... We express our sincere condolences to their families and promise to avenge our brothers a hundredfold," the brigade said on Facebook.

Ukrainian media first reported on the attack on Nov. 4, citing their unnamed sources. Online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda wrote that the Russian attack could have killed over 20 soldiers gathered to receive honors.

Following the Ukrainska Pravda report, the State Bureau of Investigation also said that Russia had launched an Iskander missile at a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast the day before, killing soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and civilians.

The attack damaged around 30 houses and outbuildings in the settlement, the bureau said, adding that its officers opened a criminal case in connection with this incident.

An internal probe has been initiated against military officials responsible for organizing an event to mark Missile Forces and Artillery Day near the front line, the bureau added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the reports the next day, saying that the tragedy "could have been avoided."

Zelensky promised to implement changes in the armed forces to address negligence, Soviet-era practices, and bureaucracy.