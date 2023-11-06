Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's 128th brigade confirms 19 of its soldiers were killed in Russian strike

by Dinara Khalilova November 6, 2023 5:20 PM 2 min read
People walk along an alley of graves of Ukrainian soldiers at Lukianivskyi cemetery on Oct. 28, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's 128th Mountain Assault Brigade reported on Nov. 6 that a Russian missile attack had killed 19 of their soldiers, likely referring to the Nov. 3 strike on a front-line village during a military award ceremony.

The brigade didn't provide any further details and urged not to spread "unverified, often fake information" before the end of the investigation.

"The best of our fighters died... We express our sincere condolences to their families and promise to avenge our brothers a hundredfold," the brigade said on Facebook.

Ukrainian media first reported on the attack on Nov. 4, citing their unnamed sources. Online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda wrote that the Russian attack could have killed over 20 soldiers gathered to receive honors.

Following the Ukrainska Pravda report, the State Bureau of Investigation also said that Russia had launched an Iskander missile at a village in Zaporizhzhia Oblast the day before, killing soldiers of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade and civilians.

The attack damaged around 30 houses and outbuildings in the settlement, the bureau said, adding that its officers opened a criminal case in connection with this incident.

An internal probe has been initiated against military officials responsible for organizing an event to mark Missile Forces and Artillery Day near the front line, the bureau added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the reports the next day, saying that the tragedy "could have been avoided."

Zelensky promised to implement changes in the armed forces to address negligence, Soviet-era practices, and bureaucracy.

Ukraine’s military coming up with plans to ‘move forward faster,’ Zelensky says
Ukraine’s military is coming up with different plans and operations in order to “move forward faster” and strike Russia “unexpectedly,” President Volodymyr Zelensky told NBC News on Nov. 5.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
