Ukraine to attract almost $4 billion US grant via World Bank

The Ukrainian government decided to attract a $3.9 billion grant from the U.S. for salaries and social support programs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on his Telegram channel on July 23.

The funds will be delivered "soon" through the World Bank, according to Shmyhal.

As the ongoing full-scale Russian invasion continues to put pressure on Ukraine's economy and business, the World Bank plays one of the most crucial roles in supporting the country's economic sector.

"The government will use this money to pay salaries to rescuers, teachers, doctors, and social support programs. We expect to receive this grant in the near future," Shmyhal said.

The World Bank said that 1.8 million more Ukrainians are living in poverty than in 2020, in a report released on May 29.

The report was based on a survey conducted in collaboration with the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS). It found that 9 million Ukrainians, out of a total estimated population of 32 million, were living in poverty.

While the situation is dire, the World Bank said it would be much worse if Ukraine had not received foreign aid to help pay for pensions and salaries.