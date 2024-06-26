Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Mark Rutte, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO, The Netherlands
Edit post

Rutte appointed as next NATO Secretary General

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 26, 2024 11:49 AM 2 min read
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attend a press meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on April 17, 2024. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was officially appointed to be the next NATO Secretary General on June 26.

Rutte will succeed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg when his ten-year term ends in October.

"It is a tremendous honor to be appointed Secretary General of NATO," Rutte wrote on X.

"Leading this organization is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I'm grateful to all the allies for placing their trust in me."

Rutte's bid for the position was finalized after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew from the race earlier in June and backed Rutte.

Romania was the last of the 32 NATO allies to support Rutte's candidacy after Hungary and Slovakia endorsed Rutte on June 18.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he endorsed Rutte after the Dutch prime minister pledged he would support Budapest in opting out of NATO initiatives to support Ukraine.

In a post on X, Stoltenberg said," I warmly welcome" Rutte's selection as his successor. He characterized the Dutch prime minister as a "true transatlanticist, a strong leader and a consensus-builder. I wish him every success as we continue to strengthen NATO."

"I know I am leaving NATO in good hands," Stoltenberg added.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak congratulated Rutte on being appointed to his new position, saying that his "leadership and dedication to democratic principles are crucial for our shared future."

Rutte also received congratulations from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Your leadership and experience will be crucial for the alliance during these challenging times," said von der Leyen.

How Mark Rutte became NATO Secretary General and what it means for Ukraine
“There was a joke I heard the other day,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told the audience of the Politico Defense Summit in November 2023, as the mandate of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenburg entered its final 12 months. “The next Secretary General should be from a new member state…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:02 PM

CNN: US may allow deploying its military contractors to Ukraine.

Such a move would help the Ukrainian military maintain and repair weapons systems provided by Washington much more quickly. U.S.-supplied military equipment that has been heavily damaged in combat has to be taken out of the country to Poland, Romania, or other NATO countries for repair, which took a long time, CNN wrote.
9:59 PM

Ukraine brings back 90 POWs from Russian captivity.

The released captives include 32 personnel of the National Guard, including those who defended the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, 18 border guards, 17 personnel of the Navy, 15 soldiers of the Armed Forces as well as eight of the territorial defense, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported.
9:39 PM

Zelensky says he's sure Ukraine will become EU member as accession talks kick off.

"As of today, we have full confidence — Ukraine will definitely become a full member of the European Union," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his address. "Now, the focus is on the technical work between Ukraine and the EU, adapting our system to the EU, and Europe's political will to make the European project truly complete."
8:28 PM

EU Council approves draft security agreement with Ukraine.

"We have been preparing for the next European Council, which will take place at the end of this week in Brussels. This European Council will give a full picture of our support for Ukraine in all its forms," Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said at a press conference in Luxembourg on June 25.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.