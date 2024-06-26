Rutte appointed as next NATO Secretary General

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was officially appointed to be the next NATO Secretary General on June 26.

Rutte will succeed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg when his ten-year term ends in October.

"It is a tremendous honor to be appointed Secretary General of NATO," Rutte wrote on X.

"Leading this organization is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I'm grateful to all the allies for placing their trust in me."

Rutte's bid for the position was finalized after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew from the race earlier in June and backed Rutte.

Romania was the last of the 32 NATO allies to support Rutte's candidacy after Hungary and Slovakia endorsed Rutte on June 18.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said he endorsed Rutte after the Dutch prime minister pledged he would support Budapest in opting out of NATO initiatives to support Ukraine.

In a post on X, Stoltenberg said," I warmly welcome" Rutte's selection as his successor. He characterized the Dutch prime minister as a "true transatlanticist, a strong leader and a consensus-builder. I wish him every success as we continue to strengthen NATO."

"I know I am leaving NATO in good hands," Stoltenberg added.

Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak congratulated Rutte on being appointed to his new position, saying that his "leadership and dedication to democratic principles are crucial for our shared future."

Rutte also received congratulations from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Your leadership and experience will be crucial for the alliance during these challenging times," said von der Leyen.