Hello, this is Tania Myronyshena reporting from Kyiv on day 1,380 of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Today`s top story so far:

Ukraine's Armed Forces struck more than 50 fuel and military-industrial infrastructure sites in Russia over the course of this autumn, marking an unprecedented rate of successful attacks, according to Ukraine’s General Staff and experts cited by Schemes, an investigative project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Using satellite imagery from Planet Labs, journalists compiled an interactive map detailing the scope of Ukrainian strikes on Russian strategic facilities, including oil refineries, gas processing plants, fuel terminals, and military-industrial sites.

Damage was confirmed at 13 locations. Military and economic analysts told Schemes that these attacks have already forced Russia to increase spending on facility protection and have led to fuel shortages in some regions.

Read the full article on the Radio Liberty website.

Map of Ukrainian strikes on strategic sites across Russia in autumn 2025. (Kyrylo Ovsianyi, Tetiana Kolesnichenko, General Staff)

Ukraine’s General Staff refutes Russian claims about Dobropillia capture

Last updated 2:46 p.m. Kyiv time.

Ukraine's General Staff has refuted Russian claims about the supposed capture of the village of Dobropillia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"These claims are false and do not reflect the actual situation on the ground," the General Staff wrote on Telegram on Dec. 4.

According to the report, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group briefly infiltrated the outskirts of the village, using poor weather conditions as cover. The group was eliminated, and Dobropillia remains fully under Ukraine's control, the General Staff claimed.

"During counter-sabotage operations, three enemy soldiers were eliminated on the approach to the village. Two more — likely those suicide operatives tasked with displaying Russian flags in the allegedly ‘captured’ settlement — were taken out shortly afterward," the General Staff said.

Draft officer fatally stabbed in Lviv during papers check

Last updated 2:11 p.m. Kyiv time.

A draft officer in the western city of Lviv died in hospital after a fatal knife attack during a regular document check, Ukraine's Western Operational command reported on Dec. 4.

The incident occurred on the previous evening, after the officer, Yurii Bondarenko, requested to check the attacker's papers on the streets of central Lviv.

According to the military, the man refused to present his documents, acted aggressively, and eventually stabbed Bondarenko in the groin, causing a critical bleed.

The assailant also struck Bondarenko's fellow draft officer on the head, sprayed two others with pepper spray and fled the scene.

Despite the efforts of doctors to save him, Bondarenko — who had previously served on the front line — died of critical blood loss.



At least 5 killed, 36 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over past day

At least 5 people have been killed and 36 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities reported on Dec. 3.

Russia launched 138 drones and two ballistic missiles at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted or suppressed 114 drones. Twenty-four drones made it through, striking 14 locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people, including one child, and injured seven others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported. Throughout the night, Russian forces launched drones, airstrikes, and artillery attacks on 21 settlements. The attacks targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods. Four private homes were damaged, along with an administrative building and a civilian vehicle.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured seven people, Governor Vladyslav Haivanenko reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured thirteen others, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. Over the past day, Russian forces shelled settlements in Donetsk Oblast 22 times. A total of 147 people, including 22 children, were evacuated from the front line.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a Russian strike injured one person, the local military administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 63-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of the Russian attack, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Odesa Oblast, seven people were injured after a Russian drone strike targeted civilian and energy infrastructure, Governor Oleh Kiper reported. Two people were rescued from blocked apartments, and 33 others, including six children, received psychological support. Among the injured was an energy worker who was hospitalized in serious condition.

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,177,370 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost around 1,177,370 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 4.

The number includes 1,140 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,396 tanks, 23,685 armored fighting vehicles, 68,813 vehicles and fuel tanks, 34,809 artillery systems, 1,556 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,253 air defense systems, 430 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 86,476 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.