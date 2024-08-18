Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Russia used over 40 missiles, 750 guided bombs against Ukraine this week, Zelensky says

by Natalia Yermak August 18, 2024 5:56 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech on the stand in front of the first General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon received by Ukraine, congratulating the Ukrainian military at an undisclosed location on Aug. 4, 2024. (Ukrainian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched 40 missiles, 750 guided aerial bombs, and 200 combat drones against Ukrainian cities and villages over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 18.

This includes a combined missile and drone attack on Kyiv in the early morning of Aug. 18, involving North Korean ballistic weapons, as reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration. The attack was repelled without casualties.

"Russia always knows where its missiles and bombs hit – this is deliberate, targeted terror," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel.

Guided aerial bombs, while having a shorter range than missiles, are cheaper to produce and are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, beyond the reach of Ukrainian air defense.

These bombs have had a devastating impact on both the battlefield and residential areas, damaging Ukrainian front-line positions and aiding Russia's advance during the Kharkiv offensive in May 2024.

Civilian casualties from guided bomb attacks are frequently reported in areas near the Russian border, such as Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Sumy oblasts.

Since the Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, air raid alarms in Sumy Oblast have surged, with the Air Force issuing 12 aerial bomb warnings in the past week.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 18 that a Russian guided bomb attack on Bilopillia killed one person and wounded another, with more potentially trapped under the rubble.

Opinion: 6 ways Ukraine’s Kursk incursion is changing the tide of war
As becomes clearer with each passing day, the Ukrainian foray into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which began on Aug. 6, is no minor incident. Kyiv’s unexpected operation on Russian territory could fundamentally change the character of Russia’s war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s attack represents a novel develo…
The Kyiv IndependentAndreas Umland
Author: Natalia Yermak
3 Ukrainians suspected of port arson in Croatia.

Croatian police are searching for three Ukrainian citizens suspected of setting multiple ships on fire at the Medulin port on the Istrian peninsula. The May 14 fire reportedly destroyed 22 vessels and caused over $2 million in damage.
