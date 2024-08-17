Ukraine's Foreign Ministry says reports on Germany halting military aid are 'manipulation'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Aug. 17 that reports on Germany allegedly halting military aid for Ukraine were a "manipulation."

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported earlier on the same day that Germany's Finance Ministry was not planning to approve additional aid to Ukraine as part of budgetary savings this year. The newspaper cited obtained documents and emails, and unnamed sources.

According to FAZ, Ukraine will receive previously approved assistance, but additional requests from the German Defense Ministry will not be supported.

"The reports that Germany is allegedly stopping military aid to Ukraine are incorrect," Heorhy Tykhyi, a spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry, told Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform. "This is the same kind of manipulation as the previous reports about (Germany) halving aid for the next year."

Tykhyi said that the German budget is expected to be approved in November, and only then the level of support for Ukraine for next year will be known.

"We expect that the German government will find an opportunity to provide additional funding for the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces this year as well," Tykhyi said.

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung also reported that the possible freezing of new aid for Ukraine has led to a "tangible dispute" in the German government.

Germany's budget for 2024 envisages military aid for Ukraine worth 8 billion euros, while the draft budget for 2025 includes only 4 billion euros in military aid for Kyiv.





