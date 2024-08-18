German Foreign Ministry refutes claims that Berlin will not provide Kyiv with assistance next year

This audio is created with AI assistance

The German Foreign Ministry refuted claims that Berlin will not provide Kyiv with assistance next year, Suspilne media outlet reported on Aug. 18.

Germany’s bilateral assistance to Ukraine will be gradually redirected toward international programs in the future, the German Finance Ministry clarified. This specifically pertains to the G7 countries’ decision to offer Ukraine $50 billion in loans, utilizing frozen Russian assets.

German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Aug. 17, citing obtained documents and emails, that the German Finance Ministry is not planning to approve additional aid to Ukraine as part of budgetary savings this year.

FAZ reported that Ukraine will receive previously approved assistance, but additional requests from the German Defense Ministry will not be supported.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry rejected claims that Germany will halt military aid to Ukraine, calling them a “manipulation.”

Kyiv said that the German budget is expected to be approved in November, and only then the level of support for Ukraine for next year will be known.

The German Foreign Ministry emphasized that Berlin provides Ukraine with more financial and military support than any other European partner. This dedication is evident in earmarked funds for the following years.

“The (German) Federal Finance Ministry is ready to consider short-term additional funds until then (budget approval). For this purpose, however, the additional needs must be clearly defined and understood to comply with all budgetary rules and, on this basis, the Bundestag can be asked to grant authorization,” the German Finance Ministry told Suspilne.

The ministry noted that it has not yet received any formal notification of the requirements.

Initially a hesitant partner, Germany has become Ukraine's second-largest military donor after the U.S., although German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is still reluctant to supply some key capabilities, namely Taurus long-range missiles.

After Russia claimed that Ukrainian troops used German-provided armored personnel vehicles on Russian soil during the Kursk incursion that began on Aug. 6, German officials defended the operation as "completely legitimate" and stated that all German weapons supplied to Ukraine are now considered Ukrainian property.