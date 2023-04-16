Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russia shells church on Orthodox Easter, injuring 2

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 3:07 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a church in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two civilians, as Ukraine celebrates Orthodox Easter on April 16, oblast governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram.

A 57-year-old man received treatment at the site, while a 38-year-old woman was hospitalized.

The governor said Russian shelling had damaged the church, five houses, cars, and power lines.

Orthodox Christians make up the majority of Ukraine’s population. Orthodox churches use the Julian calendar to calculate Easter, which is usually celebrated a week after Catholic Easter.

Russian attacks have targeted Nikopol since the start of the full-scale invasion. The town sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Russian-occupied Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks against Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
