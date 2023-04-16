Governor: Russia shells church on Orthodox Easter, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a church in Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two civilians, as Ukraine celebrates Orthodox Easter on April 16, oblast governor Serhii Lysak said on Telegram.

A 57-year-old man received treatment at the site, while a 38-year-old woman was hospitalized.

The governor said Russian shelling had damaged the church, five houses, cars, and power lines.

Orthodox Christians make up the majority of Ukraine’s population. Orthodox churches use the Julian calendar to calculate Easter, which is usually celebrated a week after Catholic Easter.

Russian attacks have targeted Nikopol since the start of the full-scale invasion. The town sits across the Dnipro River from the city of Russian-occupied Enerhodar, built around Europe’s biggest nuclear. Russia has used the plant as a base to launch attacks against Ukraine.