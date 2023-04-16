Prosecutor’s Office: 1 injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on a psychoneurological boarding house in the Shostka community of Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast, injuring a 70-year-old woman, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on April 16.

The building was badly damaged by the airstrike, leaving the 167 patients housed in it without a roof over their heads, the report said.

Sumy Oblast, which was partly occupied in the first phase of Russia's full-scale invasion, has been under constant, near-daily shelling since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in late February 2022.

The Prosecutor General’s Office earlier said that Russian forces struck the Snihurivka community in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight on April 16, killing two teenagers born in 2005, with around 10 S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

The attack damaged an educational institution and private houses.