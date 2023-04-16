Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Prosecutor’s Office: 1 injured in Russian airstrike on Sumy Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 16, 2023 3:42 PM 1 min read
Destruction caused by a Russian airstrike on Shostka in Sumy Oblast on April 16, 2023. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces dropped an aerial bomb on a psychoneurological boarding house in the Shostka community of Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast, injuring a 70-year-old woman, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on April 16.

The building was badly damaged by the airstrike, leaving the 167 patients housed in it without a roof over their heads, the report said.

Sumy Oblast, which was partly occupied in the first phase of Russia's full-scale invasion, has been under constant, near-daily shelling since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in late February 2022.

The Prosecutor General’s Office earlier said that Russian forces struck the Snihurivka community in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight on April 16, killing two teenagers born in 2005, with around 10 S-300 surface-to-air missiles.

The attack damaged an educational institution and private houses.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
