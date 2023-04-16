General Staff: Russia has lost 182,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 16 that Russia has lost 182,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 520 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,657 tanks, 7,083 armored fighting vehicles, 5,658 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,795 artillery systems, 538 multiple launch rocket systems, 284 air defense systems, 308 airplanes, 293 helicopters, 2,339 drones, and 18 boats.