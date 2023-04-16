General Staff: Russia strikes Ukraine 50 times with missiles, aerial bombs over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia hit Ukraine with 25 S-300 surface-to-air missiles and conducted 28 airstrikes over the past day, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its 6 p.m. briefing on April 16.

Zaporizhzhia and Kamyshevakha in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Snihurivka in Mykolaiv Oblast were hit with S-300 missiles, according to the report.

Moreover, Russian forces shelled over 70 settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts.

The Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka sectors in eastern Donetsk Oblast remain Russia's top assault priorities, according to the report.

The most severe battles are ongoing for the towns of Bakhmut and Marinka, where Ukraine’s forces repelled around 45 Russian attacks.

The General Staff also reported that Russia continues to station units close to the border in Russia’s Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod regions.