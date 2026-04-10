Ukraine war latest: Russian drilling platforms hit in Caspian Sea, Kyiv says

Key developments on April 10:

Russian drilling platforms in Caspian Sea struck, Ukraine's military says

Russia wants to capture Pokrovsk, other key Donetsk Oblast towns by end of April, Zelensky says

Zelensky says unnamed 'partners' asked Ukraine not to attack Russian oil refineries

'Wars are not won without people,' Budanov says of Ukraine's mobilization crisis

Russian-recruited hitman caught 'red-handed' attempting to assassinate Ukrainian Navy officer, SBU says

Ukrainian forces struck two drilling platforms in the northern Caspian Sea overnight on April 10 as part of efforts to reduce Russia's military and economic capacity, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

According to the statement, the targets were the ice-resistant stationary platforms at the V. Graifer and Yuri Korchagin fields. The facilities are located nearly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the front line.

The platforms "serve as a vital link in supplying fuel and lubricants to the Russian occupation army," the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

No further details on the method of attack or resulting damage were immediately available.

Russia wants to capture Pokrovsk, other key Donetsk Oblast towns by end of April, Zelensky says

Russia wants to capture some of the last Ukrainian-held strongholds in eastern Donetsk Oblast, including Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, and Pokrovsk, by the end of April, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8 at a closed-door briefing.

"This is impossible, but this is not the first time they've set a deadline, and now they've set this target for themselves," Zelensky said, adding that British intelligence also considers it impossible.

Zelensky's assessment, based on new Russian military maps he reviewed with his top military chiefs, comes after Russia reported capturing the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk in December 2025.

Fierce battles continue on the outskirts of Pokrovsk and near its sister town, Myrnohrad. Russian troops are trying to close in on the town of Kostiantynivka from three sides, and Druzhkivka is located more than 10 kilometers (about 6 miles) to its northwest.

Zelensky also said at the meeting with journalists that he believes Russia is increasing the size of its army in Ukraine by drawing in forces from the strategic reserve.

While he deemed this to be "a risky move" for Russia at the cost of weakening its borders with other countries, he said it allows Moscow to grow its army despite Ukraine inflicting casualties equal to the number of troops Russia mobilizes each month.

Without elaborating further, Zelensky said that he has discussed the issue with the top military chiefs to counteract it.

Zelensky says unnamed 'partners' asked Ukraine not to attack Russian oil refineries

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country's "partners" asked Ukraine not to attack Russian oil refineries, without naming which countries or how the request was communicated.

Speaking to journalists at a closed-door briefing on April 8, Zelensky admitted that such requests were made at "various levels," from the political to the military leadership.

Oil prices have skyrocketed amid the escalating war in Iran, which is in its sixth week. Energy facilities in the Middle East have been targeted throughout the conflict, while Iran has also shut down the Strait of Hormuz — a key waterway through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply transits.

"During the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, our partners sent different messages to various countries whose actions could influence the situation," Zelensky said.

"Some were asked to increase production, others to increase transit capacity, and we were asked to reduce our strikes — that is, our responses to Russian attacks. Because they believed this would affect energy prices."

'Wars are not won without people,' Budanov says of Ukraine's mobilization crisis

Presidential Office Head Kyrylo Budanov has warned that widespread draft evasion poses a serious problem for Ukraine's war effort and long-term stability, saying "wars are not won without people."

Speaking in an interview with Ukrinform published on April 10, Budanov said Ukrainian society faces a "huge, enormous problem" in reconciling its public support for victory with reluctance to serve.

"On the one hand, everyone says we must fight until victory — and on the other hand, everyone is running away from mobilization. And all of this is happening at the same time. This is a huge, enormous problem," he said.

Budanov stressed that Ukraine's war effort ultimately depends on manpower, dismissing the idea that technology alone can secure victory.

"Wars are not won without people. Without people, wars are lost, that does happen. But winning without people — that simply doesn't exist," he said.

He warned that draft evasion risks deepening divisions within society, particularly between those serving on the front lines and those avoiding mobilization.

"Our guys are on the front line, and they need to be replaced by someone. And those avoiding service definitely don't understand that," he said, adding that tensions could worsen after the war when soldiers return home.

Budanov also criticized what he described as contradictory social attitudes, where both soldiers and those openly evading service are at times treated as "heroes."

"Our hero is the one fighting on the front line, shedding blood… And at the same time, our hero is also the one filming videos like 'how I told the recruitment office to go to hell'… And both of them are heroes at the same time," he said.

Russian-recruited hitman caught 'red-handed' attempting to assassinate Ukrainian Navy officer, SBU says

A foreign hitman recruited by Russian intelligence was detained in Odesa during an assassination attempt on a high-ranking Ukrainian Navy officer, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said on April 10.

The suspect was caught "red-handed" near a residential complex where the officer lives, as he prepared to open fire on his vehicle, according to the SBU.

Investigators said the attacker positioned himself at the exit of the building, armed with a pistol and two loaded magazines. Pretending to repair a bicycle while wearing a balaclava, he waited for the officer's car to approach.

When the vehicle neared the exit, the suspect threw the bicycle under its wheels and attempted to open fire, but was detained by SBU counterintelligence officers and special forces, who had been monitoring him over an extended period and documenting his movements.

According to the investigators, the suspect is a 37-year-old national of a Balkan country recruited by Russian intelligence services.

He reportedly entered Ukraine in February 2026 under the guise of a tourist, first arriving in Kyiv before traveling to Odesa to carry out the attack.

After arriving in the port city, the suspect received coordinates from a Russian handler to retrieve a firearm fitted with a silencer and ammunition from a hidden cache.

Authorities say he conducted surveillance on the officer's movements and coordinated the planned attack location with his handler. To avoid detection, he regularly changed rented apartments and hotel rooms in Odesa.

The suspect has been charged with attempted terrorist attack under Ukrainian law and remains in custody. If convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison.

Note from the author:

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