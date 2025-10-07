Ukraine war latest: 'Not in Poland's interest,' to hand over Ukrainian in Nord Stream probe, Tusk says

Key developments on Oct. 7:

'Not in Poland's interest,' to hand over Ukrainian in Nord Stream 2 probe, Tusk says

Slovakia sends first nonlethal defense aid package to Ukraine since Fico took office

Partisans derail train carrying military cargo in Russia, military intelligence source says

Ukraine allocates $36 million to bolster energy grid of frontline regions amid Russian strikes, Zelensky says

Russian who joined Ukraine's military detained over suspected espionage

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Oct. 7 said those who built Nord Stream 2, not those accused of sabotaging it, "should be ashamed and remain silent," adding it is "not in Poland's interest" to hand over the suspect.

Tusk's comments come amid renewed debate over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and Poland's handling of a German extradition request for a Ukrainian citizen accused of involvement in the 2022 explosion of the pipeline. The suspect, identified as Volodymyr Z., was detained in September in east-central Poland.

"This is not a new situation," Tusk said during a joint press conference in Warsaw with Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginiene. "From our point of view, the only people who should be ashamed and should remain silent on the issue of Nord Stream 2 are those who decided to build it."

Tusk added that he had presented Poland's position to former German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Volodymyr Zelensky "many months ago."

"Our position has not changed. It is certainly not in Poland's interest to accuse or hand over this citizen to another country," Tusk said.

Tusk added that the construction of the pipeline, linking Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea, went "against the most vital interests of the whole of Europe."

"The decision will belong to the court," Tusk said, adding that the government will not interfere.

Slovakia sends first non-lethal defense aid package to Ukraine since Fico took office

Ukraine will receive several Bozena demining vehicles and additional non-lethal equipment from Slovakia, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Oct. 6.

The announcement marks Slovakia's first military aid package to Kyiv since Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who maintains close ties with Moscow, returned to power in 2023.

The package includes engineering and construction equipment, transportation, demining systems, and medical evacuation vehicles.

Bozena, a remotely controlled mine-clearing system, enables sappers to operate safely from a distance and access areas that would otherwise be too hazardous for personnel.

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak announced the aid at the DFNC3 defense forum in Kyiv, saying that he and Shmyhal had signed a memorandum on Slovakia's 14th support package.

Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the country for its renewed support, adding that both sides also discussed cooperation between Ukrainian and Slovak defense companies.

"(Slovakia) is working on a new, 15th support package," he said.

Partisans derail train carrying military cargo in Russia, military intelligence source says

A train carrying military cargo derailed in Russia's Leningrad Oblast following an explosion early on Oct. 7, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

The blast occurred on the Stroganovo–Mshinskaya railway section, causing the locomotive and several wagons to derail, according to the source. The operation was reportedly carried out by local partisans, temporarily paralyzing train traffic between St. Petersburg and Pskov.

Russian Railways said in a statement that traffic on the section was suspended due to "technical reasons," while cargo and passenger trains were being rerouted with several-hour delays.

Russian emergency services were working to clear the tracks, though access to photos and videos from the site remains restricted due to an internet blackout in the area, according to HUR.

"These special operations reduce Russia's logistical and military capabilities, as Russian Railways form the backbone of the army's logistics and are a major financial donor to the 'war budget,'" the HUR source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the information.

Ukraine allocates $36 million to bolster energy grid of frontline regions amid Russian strikes, Zelensky says

Ukraine's government has allocated an additional Hr 1.5 billion ($36 million) to bolster energy infrastructure in front-line regions as Russia intensifies its attacks on the country's power grid ahead of winter, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 7.

Zelensky announced the funding after a meeting with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, saying the money will go toward protecting critical energy facilities and creating a reserve of equipment for the rapid restoration of power supply.

"We have formed a reserve for the prompt restoration of energy supply, and we will continue to increase it," Zelensky said.

The president stated that the government has also agreed to maintain a fixed price for household natural gas and imposed a moratorium on cutting off power in frontline communities.

"Despite all the challenges, we must support the communities that are now facing the most difficult conditions," Zelensky said.

Moscow launched a massive missile and drone attack on Oct. 3 against energy facilities across several regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Donetsk oblasts, Zelensky said earlier. The attack, which targeted state-owned gas and oil company Naftogaz, was the largest against Ukraine's energy sector since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, according to company officials.

Russian who joined Ukraine's military detained over suspected espionage

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a Russian national who spied for Moscow's intelligence while serving in Ukraine's military, the SBU said Oct. 7.

The man, detained in the western city of Lviv, is suspected of helping Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) coordinate strikes on his unit's temporary base and nearby positions in Lviv Oblast.

According to the SBU, the detainee also transmitted geolocations of armored convoys, transit depots, and vehicle parks near Ukraine's border regions to his Russian handler through anonymous chat apps.

Lviv Oblast lies at Ukraine's border with Poland and is a key junction of Western military aid flowing into the country. The region was hit by a massive combined drone and missile attack overnight on Oct. 5.

The suspect, who joined the Ukrainian military "under the guise of a volunteer," was detained with the assistance of Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, the SBU noted.

Ukrainain authorities reportedly detained the suspect while he was heading to an ATM to receive payments from Russia.

