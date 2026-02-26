KI logo
War

Ukraine War Latest: More than 90,000 Ukrainians officially missing due to Russia's war, commissioner says

4 min read
Avatar
by Polina Moroziuk
Ukraine War Latest: More than 90,000 Ukrainians officially missing due to Russia's war, commissioner says
Freed Ukrainian POWs look at portraits of missing or captured servicemen held by people during their arrival in Chernihiv Oblast, Ukraine, after a prisoner exchange on June 10, 2025. (Andrew Kravchenko / AFP via Getty Images)

Key developments on Feb. 26:

  • More than 90,000 Ukrainians officially missing due to Russia's war, commissioner says
  • Ukraine might have a new Flamingo missile deep strike strategy, experts say
  • Russia, Ukraine agree on body exchange, 1,000 fallen Ukrainians brought home
  • Russian FPV drone on fiber optic cable reaches Kharkiv for 1st time since start of full-scale invasion, prosecutor's office says

More than 90,000 Ukrainians are officially registered as missing due to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine's commissioner for missing persons said on Feb. 26.

The figures come as Ukrainian authorities continue efforts to determine the fate of thousands of soldiers and civilians whose whereabouts remain unknown amid ongoing fighting and limited access to Russian-occupied territories.

The figures were first reported by Ukrainska Pravda, citing Commissioner for Missing Persons Artur Dobroserdov.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

More than 90,000 Ukrainians officially missing due to Russia’s war, commissioner says
Most missing persons are members of Ukraine’s security and defense sector.
The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk

Ukraine might have a new Flamingo missile deep strike strategy for inside Russia, experts say

Ukraine has increasingly reported using domestically produced Flamingo cruise missiles since November 2025, with the General Staff most recently saying it hit a key missile factory in Russia.

While the FP-5 Flamingo's actual capability has been a subject of debate, the reported strikes on Russian-occupied territories and deep inside Russia may signal that Ukraine could expand its use of the missiles for attacks on high-value Russian targets.

The General Staff on Feb. 21 confirmed using Flamingo missiles in its overnight attack on the Russian state-owned Votkinsk missile plant, located about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) from Ukraine.

Kyiv has been vocal about Flamingo since the summer of 2025, with President Volodymyr Zelensky calling it Ukraine's "most successful missile" with a range of 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles). He claimed then that mass production of Flamingo missiles would begin in the winter of 2025-2026.

Become a member – go ad‑free

read also

Ukraine might have a new Flamingo missile deep strike strategy for inside Russia, experts say
Ukraine has increasingly reported using domestically produced Flamingo cruise missiles since November 2025, with the General Staff most recently saying it hit a key missile factory in Russia. While the FP-5 Flamingo’s actual capability has been a subject of debate, the reported strikes on Russian-occupied territories and deep inside Russia may signal that Ukraine could expand its use of the missiles for attacks on high-value Russian targets. The General Staff on Feb. 21 confirmed using Flaming
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Russia, Ukraine agree on body exchange, 1,000 fallen Ukrainians brought home

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 1,000 fallen soldiers, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported on Feb. 26.

The exchange comes as talks between Ukraine and the U.S. continue in Geneva, Switzerland, with preparations underway for a new round of trilateral negotiations with Russia that Washington hopes to broker in the coming weeks.

"Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of Ukrainian expert institutions, will take all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased,"  the Coordination Headquarters said.

read also

Russia, Ukraine agree on body exchange, 1,000 fallen Ukrainians brought home
“Law enforcement investigators, together with representatives of Ukrainian expert institutions, will take all necessary measures aimed at identifying the repatriated deceased,” the Coordination Headquarters said.
The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk

Russian FPV drone on fiber optic cable reaches Kharkiv for 1st time since start of full-scale invasion, prosecutor's office says

Ukraine has detected a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone for the first time since the start of the full-scale invasion, which managed to reach Kharkiv via a fiber-optic cable, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said on Feb. 25.

Fiber-optic drones, which are not affected by electronic warfare, were first deployed on the Ukrainian battlefield in 2024, with their use significantly expanding on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides in 2025.

read also

Russian FPV drone on fiber optic cable reaches Kharkiv for 1st time since start of full-scale invasion, prosecutor’s office says
The drone hit a tree around 3 p.m. local time in Kyivskyi district on Feb. 25. No casualties were reported, the regional prosecutor’s office said.
The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
Russian workers turn occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into ‘resort’
When one thinks about the conditions at a nuclear power plant, the image that comes to mind would likely be very different from that which Russian workers at an occupied plant in Ukraine have created. Russian workers brought in to operate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after it was seized in March 2022 have converted work areas into makeshift living quarters, which a former acting chief engineer said appears to violate plant safety rules and create a fire risk. Rosatom, the Russian nuclea
The Kyiv IndependentYuliia Taradiuk


Missing PersonsFlamingo missileKharkiv Oblast
Avatar
Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Show More

Editors' Picks