Ukraine war latest: Russia preparing for new spring offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, Zelensky says

Russia is preparing for a new offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts this spring, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Le Figaro published on March 26.

"We must look at the situation with our eyes wide open. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is preparing a new offensive, particularly in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts," Zelensky said.

"I can confirm that Putin is trying to get time and is preparing for a spring offensive. We see preparations for this upcoming operation," he added.

Zelensky added that Putin initially planned to launch this operation eight months ago but was forced to delay it due to the Ukrainian military's Kursk operation.

Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts, both located in northeastern Ukraine and bordering Russia, have played a key role in Ukraine's defense since the start of the full-scale invasion. Moscow launched a two-pronged offensive on Kharkiv Oblast last May. By June 8, Zelensky declared that Russia had "failed" in its offensive.

Several European countries have moved forward with plans to send troops to Ukraine as part of a "reassurance force" in case of the ceasefire with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on March 27 at a summit of European leaders in Paris, which was also attended by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Leaders from 31 countries gathered at the event to coordinate military aid for Ukraine and discuss steps toward a just and lasting peace. The summit follows U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's proposal to form a "coalition of the willing" to support Kyiv.

The initiative is co-led by France and the U.K., which will both send military delegations to Ukraine in the coming days to discuss the so-called "reassurance force," as well as the future shape of Ukraine's army, Macron said.

France is pushing for the deployment of a Europe-led force somewhere along the Dnipro River in central Ukraine, away from the front line, the Associated Press (AP) reported on March 27, citing an unnamed French official.

According to the official, other options under consideration include deploying "reassurance force" in Ukraine's west or in a neighboring country.

Though Starmer still publicly held out for a coalition deployment to be supported by a U.S. "backstop," Macron said that it could take place "with or without" Washington's involvement.

"It does not have unanimity, but we do not need unanimity to do this," Macron said, adding that Europe will send its troops to Ukraine "with or without the U.S."

According to Starmer, any potential force deployed to Ukraine would boost the country's army with "a force designed to deter, in order to send that message to Putin that this is a deal that is going to be defended."

"We agreed here in Paris today that it’s clear the Russians are filibustering. They are playing games, and they’re playing for time," the U.K. prime minister said. "It is a classic from the (Russian President Vladimir) Putin playbook, but we can’t let them drag this out while they continue prosecuting their illegal invasion."

Commenting on the "reassurance force" initiative, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "there are a lot of proposals from leaders," and "there are a lot of issues, there are fewer answers."

North Korea transferred around 3,000 additional soldiers to Russia in January and February to compensate for battlefield losses sustained fighting Ukrainian forces, AP reported on March 27, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously said that North Korean forces fighting for Russia had suffered around 4,000 casualties, with two-thirds killed.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, attributed their high losses to North Korea's lack of combat experience and reliance on human wave attacks with limited equipment.

According to the agency, Pyongyang has also supplied Moscow with short-range ballistic missiles, 170 mm self-propelled howitzers, and 240 mm multiple rocket launchers.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to help Russian forces push back a Ukrainian incursion that began in August 2024.

Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in the city of Kherson on March 27, violating the terms of the U.S.-brokered limited ceasefire, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The Russian attack killed two people and injured at least five others, according to the State Emergency Service.

Russia and Ukraine announced a partial ceasefire on strikes against energy facilities following technical consultations with the U.S. in Riyadh earlier this week.

Moscow has claimed that its side of the energy ceasefire has been in effect since March 18, when Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly declared a halt on such attacks following a call with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russian troops shelled downtown Kherson with artillery for more than an hour, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. The attack damaged the railway station, apartment buildings as well as the power grid.

"The city of Kherson is a civilian city, it is not a battlefield. I believe that there should be a reaction from the United States, in actions," Zelensky said at a press conference in Paris.

The president tasked Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to pass on to the American side evidence of Russia's attack on Ukraine's energy sector.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi had said that there have been no strikes on either Russian or Ukrainian energy facilities since a partial ceasefire was reportedly agreed upon on March 25.

