Ukraine war latest: Ukraine prioritizing security guarantees over immediate NATO membership, senior diplomat says

Key developments on Dec. 28 - 29:

Ukraine prioritizing security guarantees over immediate NATO membership, senior diplomat says

Russia must admit guilt over downing Azerbaijani airliner, pay compensation, Azerbaijan's president says

Ukraine secures over $156 million for defense industry from European allies, defense minister says

Russia rejects Trump team's reported peace deal proposals on Ukraine, FM Lavrov says

Greece to deliver 24 Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine, media reports

Ukraine’s accession to NATO remains on the agenda but diplomatic efforts currently focus on obtaining strong security guarantees, Andrii Melnyk, Ukraine’s newly-appointed envoy to the U.N., told Berliner Morgenpost on Dec. 27.

Ukrainian officials have consistently presented NATO membership as the only way toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, though acknowledging that the entry itself is unlikely before a ceasefire.

Melnyk emphasized that Ukraine's current focus is on securing robust guarantees for its defense rather than pursuing NATO membership in the immediate term.

This comes as an apparent shift in rhetoric after the Foreign Ministry rejected any security guarantees that would substitute full membership in the alliance earlier this month.

"Our partners should carefully write down what military means they will use to defend Ukraine if Russia attacks again," Melnyk said, highlighting the need for guarantees beyond "purely political promises" like the Budapest Memorandum.

Melnyk, who has held ambassadorial posts in Germany and Brazil, said these guarantees could take the form of bilateral or multilateral agreements with the EU and NATO countries and might also become part of a broader peace treaty with Russia.

Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons from the Soviet era in the Budapest Memorandum in 1994. The U.S. and Russia, among others, promised to recognize Ukraine's borders and ensure its security.

Melnyk's comments come as Ukraine's NATO aspirations continue to face resistance from several member states, including Germany, Slovakia, and Hungary. Washington is also unlikely to be receptive, as members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team have largely spoken out against a quick accession for Kyiv.

Russia must admit guilt over downing Azerbaijani airliner, pay compensation, Azerbaijan's president says

Russia must admit responsibility for the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane after it was hit by fire from the ground over Russian territory, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in a television interview on Dec. 29.

Flight J2-8243 was flying from Azerbaijan's capital of Baku to Grozny in Chechnya before changing course and crashing in Kazakhstan on Dec. 25, killing 38 people. Multiple reports and official statements indicated that Russian air defense fire was responsible for the disaster.

"We can say with complete clarity that the plane was shot down by Russia... We are not saying that it was done intentionally, but it was done," Aliyev said in the interview with the state-run Azerbaijan Television, accusing Russia of attempting to "hush up" the incident.

"Of course, the final version will be known after the black boxes are opened. But the initial versions are also well-founded and based on facts," the head of state added.

"And the facts are that the Azerbaijani civilian aircraft was damaged from the outside, over Russian territory, near the city of Grozny, and practically lost control.

"We also know that our aircraft was rendered uncontrollable by electronic warfare," the Azerbaijani president said, adding that the tail section was seriously damaged as a result of fire from the ground.

Aliyev further said that on Dec. 27, Baku delivered its list of demands to Russia, including an apology, an admission of responsibility, holding the perpetrators criminally responsible, and paying compensation to the Azerbaijani state and the affected passengers and crew members.

"These are our conditions. The first of them was already fulfilled yesterday. I hope that our other conditions will be accepted as well," Aliyev said in the interview, according to the Azerbaijan State News Agency.

Putin, who has fostered close economic and political ties with Azerbaijan, called Aliyev on Dec. 28 to apologize "for the fact that the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace" without commenting on whether the plane was hit by Russian air defenses.

The Kremlin said that the plane made multiple attempts to land at Grozny airport during a Ukrainian drone attack, which was reportedly repelled by Russian air defenses.

Western countries said the disaster was a result of Russia's "reckless" behavior and called for a transparent investigation.

Putin and Aliyev held another phone call about the plane crash on Dec. 29, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, without revealing details.

Ukraine secures over $156 million for defense industry from European allies, defense minister says

Ukraine has received over 150 million euros ($156 million) in funding from Denmark, France, and Lithuania to bolster its defense industry, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Dec. 29.

The funds will support the production of long-range drones, missiles, and artillery, which are critical to Ukraine’s defense strategy.

These domestically produced weapons provide an alternative to Western arms, which often come with usage restrictions, and help address shortages of artillery ammunition on the battlefield.

Denmark contributed 111 million euros ($116 million) through agreements between Ukraine's Defense Ministry, the Strategic Industries Ministry, and the Danish Defense Ministry to strengthen the Armed Forces with advanced domestically made munitions.

France provided a 29 million euros ($30 million) grant to enhance Ukraine’s security and defense capabilities.

Lithuania allocated 10 million euros ($10.4 million) under a memorandum involving the Lithuanian and Ukrainian defense ministries and Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Ministry to support the development of Ukraine’s defense industry.

"I thank our partners for their important support and contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," Umerov said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced plans for Ukraine to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones in the coming year as part of the country's resilience plan.

The funding marks a significant step in boosting Ukraine’s self-reliance in arms production as the war continues.

Russia rejects Trump team's reported peace deal proposals on Ukraine, FM Lavrov says

Russia is dissatisfied with the reported peace deal proposals on Ukraine from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s team, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Dec. 29, according to state-owned TASS.

Earlier reports from the Wall Street Journal indicated that Trump’s team is considering a plan to delay Ukraine’s NATO membership by at least 20 years in exchange for continued Western arms supplies and the deployment of European peacekeepers to monitor a ceasefire.

Lavrov said the proposal, as outlined in leaks and Trump’s Dec. 12 Time interview, suggests "freezing hostilities along the current line of contact and transferring the responsibility of confronting Russia to Europe."

"We are certainly not satisfied with the proposals sounding on behalf of representatives of the president-elect's team," Lavrov said, specifically rejecting the idea of introducing European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

Reports suggest that Trump discussed these ideas during a Dec. 7 meeting in Paris with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump reportedly emphasized Europe’s need to take the lead in deterring Russian aggression.

Lavrov noted that Moscow has received no official signals from Washington regarding these proposals, adding that policy remains under the Biden administration until Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Lavrov expressed Russia’s "willingness to engage" with the new U.S. administration, provided Washington takes the "first move" to restore dialogue severed after the start of Russia’s invasion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 26 that Russia aims to "end the conflict" in 2025 while reiterating hopes for a front-line success. Following Putin's comments, Lavrov ridiculed the possibility of a ceasefire, adding that "a ceasefire is a road to nowhere."

Putin expressed openness to dialogue with Trump but maintained Russia’s firm demands, including no territorial concessions and a rejection of Ukraine’s NATO membership.

Trump’s team has yet to outline officially any concrete steps for ending the war, despite his bold claims of achieving peace "within 24 hours."

Greece to deliver 24 Sea Sparrow missiles to Ukraine, media reports

Greece will provide Ukraine with 24 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to defend against ongoing Russian aerial attacks, the Greek news outlet Kathimerini reported on Dec. 28.

Sea Sparrows are U.S.-made short-range missiles that can be launched from the sea or ground to intercept cruise missiles or aircraft. Ukraine received its first batch of Sea Sparrows from the U.S. in January 2023.

Greece will send Ukraine Sea Sparrows from its naval and air force stockpiles that have been deemed unnecessary for the country's defense operations, Kathimerini reported. The missiles have reportedly been in use for 40 years.

Athens has previously refused Kyiv's requests for certain air defense systems. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in April 2024 that he would not send Ukraine either Patriots or S-300 missile systems, due to Greece's own defense needs.

The Sea Sparrow transfer will not decrease Greece's defense capabilities in the Aegean Sea, Kathimerini reported.

Greece has supplied Ukraine with military assistance in the past, including BMP-1 armored vehicles, small arms, and ammunition. Greece has also agreed to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

Mitsotakis and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement between Greece and Ukraine in October.















































